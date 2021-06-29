Top holiday camps and clubs to sign up for during the summer holidays

Looking for something fun and exciting for your child to get involved in this summer? Here are some great options for staying active and entertained, from soccer camps to theater school.

1. Crazy Science in South Wales







The summer of science has arrived. Mad Science is proud to offer one of the best summer holiday experiences in South Wales and Bristol. With its 10th anniversary this year, it has raised the bar, adding more science, more locations and more fun!

With an action-packed summer program bursting with discovery, there’s no better way for kids between the ages of five and thirteen to have fun while learning this summer.

The immersive Mad Science Camps are designed to provide an active mix of research-based sessions, research experiences and physical play. All packed in a fun, inclusive environment, hosted by dedicated mad scientists!

No two days are the same, with different topics and themes every day over the eight weeks, so there is sure to be something for everyone.

In addition, kids between 11 and 13 can now participate in the Mad Science Labtech program.

Book for five or more children and receive a 20% group discount. Vouchers for childcare and duty-free childcare are accepted at select locations in Bristol.

Where to go: Several locations in South Wales and Bristol

Contact us: go to madsciencecamps.co.uk, email [email protected], or call 01792 348 205 to book

2. Football Schools at Cardiff City Football Club







Get really action-packed this summer with Cardiff City Soccer Schools. Time to put on your boots and train like a Bluebird. The Cardiff City FC Foundation coaches are all UEFA qualified coaches and will ensure that everyone has a fantastic time during training.

The sessions are open to children aged four to eleven, regardless of their level. If you’ve never kicked a ball or have been playing for years, you’re guaranteed to enjoy the sessions, developing your skills and technique before putting them into practice in conditioned little games.

Football schools for four- and five-year-olds is now a half-day, running from 9am to 12 noon, including a snack break.

Limited seats are available at multiple locations in South Wales. Book your Bluebird Experience and make it a summer of football schools.

Where to go: Various Locations in South Wales

Contact us: Go to cardiffcityfcfoundation.org.uk, call 02920 231212 or email [email protected] for more information

3. Music Theater Summer Camps at British Youth Music Theater (BYMT)







Break loose after the lockdown and make up for all the fun you missed last year at a music theater summer camp at BYMT.

British Youth Music Theater (BYMT), the UK’s largest youth performing arts organization, offers the camps to anyone aged 11 to 17. It’s the ultimate way to fill your summer with excitement and creativity.

Each summer camp is a fun, six-day active vacation with open access and intense, creative training. Participants will have the opportunity to collaborate with top theater professionals, develop their stage skills, make new friends and create a brand new musical in just one week.

Where to go: Multiple locations in the UK

Contact us: go to britishyouthmusictheater.org or email [email protected]

4. Summer Soccer Camps at Swansea Association Football Club







Swansea City AFC Community Trust runs summer football camps in South West Wales, with locations in Swansea, Neath, Llanelli, Cross Hands, Pembroke and Pontypridd.

Open to boys and girls of all levels, ages five to 12, the camps are a perfect opportunity to keep your cygnets active all summer long.

Kids who attend will enjoy fun tech activities, small games, competitions and prizes, all delivered by FAW qualified coaches in a safe and friendly environment.

All camps take place in 3G pitches and run from 10am to 2.30pm and cost just £15 a day.

There are limited places available,

where to goO: Llanelli, Bishopston, Llandarcy, Pembroke, Maes Y Gwendraeth School and Pontypridd

Contact us: For more information and to book, visit book.swanseacity.com

5. Summer Camps at Fluidity Freerun Academy







Fluidity Freerun Academy is the largest indoor parkour, freerunning center in the UK, based in Cardiff.

It is a 7,000 square meter playground built from wooden platforms that mimic an urban environment. Inside there are obstacle courses and bar set-ups, a sprung floor, soft play equipment, fall mats and even a foam pit.

Fluidity has been a leading professional freerunning and coaching team for the past 16 years and now runs the academy and offers unparalleled activities during the summer camps.

The camps last four hours and run every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 12 noon to 4 pm.

Campers, aged between seven and 14, learn the fundamental skills of parkour from level 2 parkour coaches, play games, take part in challenges and get supervised free playtime in the incredible park.

Where to go: Unit G, St Catherines Park, Pengam Road, Cardiff, CF24 2RZ

Contact us: go to fluidityfreerunacademy.co.uk, email [email protected] or call 02920 470 535

6. Summer Sessions at Cardiff City Table Tennis Club







Cardiff City Community Table Tennis Club is the place to play junior table tennis this summer.

Are you looking for a new sport and you are between 8 and 16 years old, then all levels are welcome at the table tennis club.

The camps start on July 20 and run until August 26, 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Sessions cost 5 for club members and 7 for non-members. Discounts are available for families on Universal Credit when sessions cost 3.50. The first 10 players to attend six sessions will also receive a free bat worth 25.

The regular evening table tennis tables for juniors will continue on Mondays, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Where to go: Unit 4, Dominion Way, Cardiff, CF24 1RF

Contact us: Email [email protected] with Summer TT in the title to book a session or visit www.cardiffcitytabletennisclub.co.uk

7. Summer Activity Camps at Christ College Brecon







Located in the heart of the Brecon Beacons National Park, Christ College Brecon has a wealth of experience organizing summer activities for children in a safe and beautiful environment.

This year’s summer camps are no exception with a range of activities for all ages.

The mini summer camps, for children from seven to eleven years old, take place from July 19 to August 13. Every day will be a variety of sports and outdoor games, from cricket and football to rounders and badminton. In addition, art and drama are available on Fridays.

Then there are the adventure camps, for children from 10 to 16 years. To take full advantage of the surrounding mountains, rivers and forests. Kids can try activities like high ropes and zip lines, mega stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, tubing and more!

It’s the perfect chance to have fun, build new friendships and use a spirit of adventure.

Where to go: Christ College, Brecon, Powys, LD3 8AF, UK

Contact us: go to christcollegebrecon.com, call +44(0)1874 615 440, or email [email protected]

8. Stagecoach Theater Arts, Cardiff







Join this fun summer camp in August at Stagecoach Cardiff, suitable for children aged six to 18.

The camp includes workshops in song, dance, drama and creativity with many games to develop confidence and nurture creative courage for life.

They are open to everyone, your child does not need any previous dancing, singing or acting experience.

Stagecoach Cardiff’s well-trained and enhanced DBS-audited staff deliver high-quality, fun performing arts classes to children and teenagers.

Where to go: Lawrenny Avenue, Leckwith, Cardiff, South Glamorgan, CF11 8XB

Contact us: go to stagecoach.co.uk/cardiff, call 02922 410 815 or email [email protected]