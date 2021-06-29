A few tennis professionals make a fortune. Most barely scrape through.

Pospisil and other players think the ATP tournaments are failing them too. But Andrea Gaudenzi, who replaced Kermode as chairman of the ATPs, disputes that. He told me that while the Masters 1000 events are doing well, most of the other tournaments on the ATP Tour yield only modest profits, if so, a situation exacerbated by the pandemic. And he points out that prize money is only part of the compensation. Players get free food and lodging at ATP events, and the organization offers a generous retirement plan. In addition, high-ranking players are often paid hefty fees through tournaments. The tour has a total of $140 million in prize money and Gaudenzi insists it’s the best the ATP can do right now. The lemon is dry squeezed, he says.

Gaudenzi is committed to increasing tennis revenues in the long term by, among other things, forging closer partnerships between the men’s and women’s tours and pooling media rights for all major tournaments. He says this will eventually help lower-ranked players. Whether you move the percentage of money from left to right, the pie doesn’t really grow, Gaudenzi says. We want to grow the cake. When you grow the pie, you can redistribute the money in a more equitable and fair way. But his plan is based on some questionable assumptions. For example, it seems rather unlikely that the majors will agree to bundle their television rights with the two tours. Furthermore, Gaudenzi is implicitly asking current players to accept the status quo, which is unacceptable to many of them. As Pospisil puts it, why can’t we simultaneously negotiate something that is now fair to the players?

With his victory at the French Open in June, Novak Djokovic claimed his 19th grand slam singles title. If he wins Wimbledon, where he is the defending champion and favourite, he will be tied with Federer and Nadal, who are currently tied at 20. Dating back to Federer’s first Wimbledon title in 2003, the three men have won 59 of the last 71 majors together. It’s worth noting that winning just one major is still quite an impressive feat, and achieving two almost certainly guarantees a place in the International Tennis Hall of Fame. What Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have done almost defies superlatives. And, of course, Serena Williams is the most winning champion of this era, with 23 grand slam crowns.

Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have further distinguished themselves through their deep involvement in tennis politics. The stars of the 1960s and early 1970s, such as Arthur Ashe, were very active politically, but they tried to revolutionize the game. As money exploded in tennis, top players tended to focus on their careers. The Big Three are throwbacks to that earlier era. Federer was chairman of the ATP players’ council from 2008 to 2014, and Nadal was on the board for four of those years. Djokovic was elected president in 2016. As they near the end of their careers, they seem determined to exert as much influence over the way the game is run as the way it is played, opening a new battleground for their rivalry.

The first sign of dissension came two years ago, when Djokovic was part of the faction that ousted Kermode from his ATP presidency. Federer and Nadal opposed the move and rejoined the players’ council shortly after, which was still led by Djokovic. The atmosphere at the meetings was warm in every way, but the three men were guided by very different impulses. Federer and Nadal were institutionalists by nature, supportive of the ATP, and generally pleased with the way tennis worked. Djokovic, on the other hand, believed that drastic reforms were needed, starting with independent player representation.

Still, with Federer and Nadal back on the board and the question of prize money back on the tour, it was thought the Big Three would reprise the roles they played in 2012 and 2013 and strike a new deal with the majors. When I asked Pospisil what he thought of that, he said he preferred anything that would give the players a fairer share. But he went on to say that negotiating prize money was best left to lawyers, and that tennis should escape ad hoc, closing back rooms. He also wondered if Federer would be willing to draw a hard line with the majors. He noted that the Swiss star and his management company were behind the Laver Cup, an annual team competition. Tennis Australia, which hosts the Australian Open, and the USTA were both investors in the event, meaning Federer was now doing business with two of the four majors. Pospisil insisted that he did not question Federer’s integrity. I have amazing respect for Roger, both as a player and as a person, but said the players needed an unequivocal lawyer on their side. We cannot let anyone negotiate prize money on behalf of the players who have a conflict of interest, he said. (Federer did not respond to a request for comment.)

However, any hopes of the Big Three forging a united front were dashed when Djokovic and Pospisil announced the creation of the PTPA on the eve of last year’s US Open. The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) did not appear to be combative, disruptive or cause any problems inside or outside the tennis tour, Pospisil tweeted. Just to unite the players, make our voices heard and influence the decision made with that effect [sic] our lives and livelihoods. To mark the occasion, Pospisil and Djokovic, along with nearly a hundred other players, gathered on a court at the National Tennis Center for a group photo. The majors, along with the ATP and WTA, have released a statement condemning the move. It is a time for even more cooperation, not division, they said. That same day, Federer and Nadal issued a letter, signed by them and several others on the players’ council, which read: “We are against this proposal because we don’t see how it really benefits the players and it puts our lives on the Tour and safety. .” in great doubt. At that point, Djokovic and Pospisil had both resigned from the council.