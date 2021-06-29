2020-21 All-News-Herald Hockey 1st Team – The News Herald

Although it was a short season, with many ups and downs, the hockey players in the Downriver area were back on the ice this winter.

The hockey season, which normally starts in mid-November, did not get underway until early February due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perennial powerhouse Trenton won a fourth straight regional title, dominating the first three playoff opponents with a combined score of 27-5. The Trojans then defeated Novi 3-1 in the quarter-finals and advanced to the Division 2 semi-finals for the fourth year in a row.

The Trojans gave Brother Rice a fight in the semifinals, but eventually fell 4-2. Trenton closed the year with a record of 13-8.

Riverview Gabriel Richard also claimed a fourth consecutive regional title. The Pioneers defeated Grosse Ile 5-4 in the semifinals, then defeated Gibraltar Carlson 2-0 in the championship game.

The Pioneers failed to make a fourth consecutive trip to the D3 state semi-finals with a 4-1 loss to Chelsea in the quarter-finals. Overall, Richard (6-4-1) was one of many area teams that had to take a break during the already shortened season due to potential exposure to COVID-19.

A strong Riverview (8-4) team missed the postseason due to potential exposure.

Grosse Ile defeated Wyandotte Roosevelt 3-2 in a regional quarterfinal that went to four extras. The Red Devils (7-3-2) challenged reigning champions Richard in the semi-final before losing by one goal.

Roosevelt had a rough schedule early on, against Novi and Trenton, starting the year 0-7. However, the Bears (8-10) suffered only three more losses after that, including two losses by one goal.

Allen Park also showed improvement after a difficult start. The Jaguars (6-11) started the year 2-7 but won four games in March. In the first round of the play-offs, Allen Park fell just two goals to Livonia Churchill.

Carlson (5-8) had his share of regular season ups and downs, but defeated Monroe SMCC 5-1 in the Regional Semifinals, falling just 2-0 to Richard in the title match.

Woodhaven (4-12) went through a year of rebuilding, but did beat a strong Grosse Ile team in the regular season and only fell 2-1 to Saline in the first round of the playoffs.

Allen Park Cabrini (3-6), New Boston United (2-11) and Southgate United (1-12) also had a rebuilding season.

The Southgate squad won a playoff game, beating Ann Arbor Huron 4-1 in the first round.

Meet the 2020-21 All-News-Herald 1st Team:

Caleb Kneiding, Trenton: Kneiding was a dominant force for Trenton. The senior defender and first team from all states routinely shut down some of the state’s top players. Offensively, he scored five goals and provided 17 assists.

Ryan Herzog, Riverview: Herzog has been one of the best players in the region throughout his career. The senior striker and all-state second team played in just nine games, but still managed to score seven goals and provide 16 assists.

Collin Preston, Trenton: Preston has wrapped up his high school hockey career with a big season. The senior forward and first-team all-state honoree scored 13 goals, including one in the quarterfinals, and had 25 assists.

Gavin Holmes, Riverview: Holmes was one of the state’s most prolific scorers during his career. The senior and second-team all-state roster has scored 19 goals and provided 14 assists in just 12 games this year.

Nick Fields, Trenton: Fields was an all states honorable mention in what was his junior season. The versatile attacker scored 12 goals and provided 15 assists.

Raymond Isham, Roosevelt: Isham closed his impressive career with a strong season. The senior forward and all-state honorable mention finished with five goals and five assists in 16 games.

Sebastian Potter, Richard: Potter was key for Richard in his run to a regional title. The junior forward and all-state honorable mention scored seven goals and had five assists in 11 games in total.

Ryan Stanley, Trenton: Stanley closed his preparatory hockey career with another big season. The senior defender earned a commendation from all states. Offensively, he scored nine goals and provided 11 assists.

Jason Johnson, Roosevelt: Johnson earned an all states honorable mention in what was his final season. The defenders played a key role in Roosevelt’s strong second half. He scored two goals and provided seven assists in 16 games.

Evan Bliss, Woodhaven: Bliss was a statewide honorable mention for 2020-21. The senior striker has scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists in just 13 games.

Luc Miklos, Trenton: Miklos was high in goal for Trenton in his senior year. The all states honorable mention was 9-8, with four shutouts, and had a 2.01 GAA and a .924 save percentage.

Aden Jordan, Roosevelt: Jordan received an honorable mention for all states. The junior goalkeeper won four games and finished with a save percentage of 0.913 and a GAA of 2.69. He made 41 saves in a four-extra playoff battle with Grosse Ile.

Jimmy Monks, Richard: After a strong freshman season, Monks helped lead Richard to another regional title. The sophomore forward scored four goals and had five assists in a total of 11 games.

Aidan Gazdecki, Riverview: Gazdecki closed his high school hockey career with a big season. In 12 games, the senior striker scored four goals and provided 16 assists.

Robbie Chiles, Richard: Just a sophomore, Chiles was dominant to Richard. The great and physical striker scored nine goals and had one assist in 11 games.

Ioannis Moutzalias, Allen Park: Moutzalias has been solid for Allen Park this winter. The senior goalkeeper won four games and had a save percentage of 0.914 and a GAA of 2.43. He also got an assist along the way.

Owen Bonham, Grosse Ile: Bonham concluded his preparatory hockey career with an outstanding season. The senior goalkeeper had a record of 6-3-2, a save percentage of .928 and a GAA of 2.19. He stopped 54 shots in a four-hour overtime playoff win over Roosevelt.

Luke Miller, Grosse Ile: Miller closed his preparatory hockey career with a big season. In 12 games, the senior forward had 15 assists and two goals.

Brandon Hiuser, Cabrini: Hiuser returned as Cabrinis starting goalkeeper for the 2020-21 season. The senior won three games and led what was a year of rebuilding for the Monarchs.

Patrick Karn, Grosse Ile: Karn shone for Grosse Ile in what was his senior year. The forward has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in just 12 games.

Leo Tiefry, Allen Park: Tiefry served as the leader and helped Allen Park through a season of ups and downs. The senior defender has scored four goals and had four assists in 12 games.

Joe Riley, Carlson: After a solid junior year, Riley wrapped up his career with another big season. The senior striker scored five goals and had 10 assists in 12 games.

Noah Kilmark, New Boston United: Kilmark shone in goal for New Boston. The senior was under constant pressure, but held up in what was a rebuilding year for the program.

Ashton Petrarca, Southgate United: A junior striker, Petrarca was a leader for the emerging Southgate team. He scored twice and had one assist in a playoff win over AA Huron.