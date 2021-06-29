



The Auburn football staff has just completed its first month of in-person recruiting and is still handing out offers to potential recruits. This morning, the Tigers offered a three-star safety from Lawrenceville, GA, one with a name that should be familiar to Auburn fans. Caleb Wooden, younger brother of standout defense squad Colby Wooden, received an offer from Auburn Football with a spot in the class of 2022. He has so far received offers from schools including Duke, West Virginia, Appalachian State, Louisville, and Georgia Tech . He spent time in Clemson earlier this month and officially visited Auburn on June 25. The 3-star safety is ranked as the #80 recruit from the state of Georgia, and the #55 safety in the 2022 recruiting class. According to his MaxPreps recruiting profile, Wooden has logged 36 total tackles, including 19 solo tackles. he averaged 7.2 tackles per game in the 2020-21 season and scored 3 interceptions. WOAHHH… Blessed with an offer from Auburn University…#WarEagle 🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/1wsLmrxJZi — ÇJW (@caleb_wooden) June 28, 2021 According to mountaineer Maven, WVU has a chance at safety and was his first offer from the Big-12 conference, where Wooden said he could watch himself play. He focuses on three specific things when it comes to choosing and deploying a football program: Looking at the schools that hire him, Wooden said there are three main factors he considers when choosing a school: his relationship with the coaching staff, opportunities to play early, and ability to play in the NFL. Smoke Monday won’t be there to dominate forever for the Tigers, so improving the safety depth map can’t be a bad idea. Protections arriving on the plains for the 2021 season include Juwon Gaston, a three-star signer from Montgomery, AL, and Cayden Bridges, a three-star signer from Magee, MS. Auburn Football has so far expanded offerings to 24 collateral in the 2022 recruiting class but has no commitments in the position so far, although Tre Donaldson and Emory Floyd may be a few prospects to keep an eye on.

