CIAC Invitational for States Boys Tennis Players Was Success, May Consider Moving Forward

The numbers don’t lie.

All 24 singles players who qualified for the first CIAC Boys Tennis Invitational took on the challenge, a remarkable number when you consider that in most years there is a battle to fill all the seats for the State Open.

Jim Solomon, who has been coaching boys tennis at Hall since 1975 and was the tournament director of Invitational, said there is a logical explanation for that reaction.

Kids loved to play and this definitely showed the best players in the state, said Solomon. I’ve coached for 47 years now and I thought this group was about as enthusiastic as any other group I’ve ever had. They were just happy to be there and so was the tournament.

The Invitational, played on the Wesleyan University courts in Middletown, followed the class tournaments, which this season used a head-to-head team format, a move from the jamboree style used in the past. The post-season changes were made in January, when COVID numbers were still relatively high and vaccines were still not available to many people.

We were working with a moving target, Solomon said.

Where the tournaments will go will be decided by the committee next school year.

Tennis coaches have been polled three times over the past 15 seasons about team format for class tournaments, Solomon said, and each time the individual format was favored by a three-to-one margin.

Now coaches have seen the differences.

Because we were forced to do this, we now have a lab and people have tried it, said Solomon, who sits on the CIAC’s boys’ tennis committee. They can weigh in (what they think). Most coaches liked it. We expressed the will of the coaches, so it is imperative that we get feedback and that we re-examine and canvass coaches. Now that they’ve seen it and how it can work, what’s the response?

The change in class tournaments may have even helped with the Invitational, which became the postseason’s only individual showcase. This led to more elite players wanting to participate.

This year it was more inclusive, said John Keogh, chairman of the boys’ tennis committee. If you win individually in singles or a team in doubles in your class tournament, the State Open is kind of anticlimactic. It’s a long season and the state-class tournament is so intense that many of the best players weren’t that interested in the Open.

We have all the top kids for the Invitational.

Open qualifiers were singles who reached the semi-finals of the state class, and doubles teams that reached the final.

When choosing singles and doubles teams for the Invitational, the coaches provided nominations and the committee took into account several factors, including the win-loss record and the strength of the schedule. These were balanced with representation from different conferences and regions.

The challenge was to balance leagues, regions, size of schools and all that sort of thing, so we didn’t end up with just an FCIAC tournament or anything like that, Solomon said. As a tournament director, I kept track of matches throughout the year – how they did and how they competed against each other.

In singles, Staples Tighe Brunetti, who was undefeated, was the number 1 seed, followed by Norwalks Prem Dave at number 2, Daniel Hands Joshua Israel at number 3 and Wardes Petro Kuzmenok at number 4.

We seeded it based on what we thought was right and that’s why you got a fair draw, Keogh said. We were able to do that because even though there were kids with better records, we knew these were definitely the best players and then there was a drop-off. And we understood that well.

Three of the top four seeds made it to the semi-finals, with No. 6 seed Matt Fuffo of Xavier joining that group.

Kuzmenok, the fourth seed and a sophomore, was the tournament champion after beating Brunetti 5-7, 7-6 (5), 14-12 in the semifinals and Dave 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the final .

In doubles, the top four places all made it to the semi-finals, with the No. 1 tandem of Bradley Shappard and Kuke Brodsky of Staples beating No. 2 Reilly Vejar and William DeChabert of Daniel Hand 7-5, 6-1 for the championship.

The level of competition and the eagerness of players to play in the Invitational can play a role in the decisions made for the future.

We had plenty of players there, everyone had a reasonable chance, and we were able to honor kids from all over the state, Keogh said. When we think about what we’re going to do next year, we really liked the Invitational. That was the best thing that happened this year.

