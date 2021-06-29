Globecast Provides Global Distribution Services to Infront for the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships





Globecast has partnered with Infront to provide global distribution services for the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships, recently held in Riga, Latvia. Globecast took care of all the site’s coding and connectivity for the contribution path back to London via fiber, along with the international distribution of the world feed. Onsite, coding and monitoring solutions were provided in two different stadiums in Riga, allowing full diversity and disaster recovery while adapting to COVID protocols. Globecast was able to provide duplicate and diverse MCRs not only for all outbound feeds, but also for the recurring global distribution feeds so that Infront could see what its customers were receiving. The feeds were sent to the UK for onward distribution using Globecast’s teleport infrastructure. “This is the first time we have competed in the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships, which is exciting for us, and it’s a big event for Infront,” says James Whittaker, Business Development Manager, Globecast. “This project is part of a multi-year multisport partnership we have with Infront. Other sports for which we have already provided services to them include the European Handball League, the Champions Hockey League, cycling Tour De Suisse, as well as volleyball and athletics. With the delivery of multiplatform services for Infront, Globecast takes full advantage of its satellite connectivity and global teleports, in addition to its intercontinental fiber network. These traditional delivery methods have been combined with cloud technology. Infront benefits not only from cloud-based streaming, but also from a monitoring solution that allows services to be viewed in real time, over IP. The content of the contribution can be viewed at all key points of the transmission chain. “In addition to our first-class connectivity, with this partnership we have really focused on our customer approach, providing a very high-quality service, which is paramount in today’s market,” added Whittaker. “Our goal is to continuously exceed customer expectations, from the initial bidding process to the entire contract. As part of our ongoing effort to continuously improve our QoS, not only from a technical standpoint but also from a customer service standpoint, we ensure that Infront has full access to all members of the team, from the account manager to the technical experts who manage , monitoring and delivering the feeds through the MCR, all the way to the finance and booking departments.

