Andy Murray makes winning start to his first Wimbledon campaign in four years | tennis news

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray made a winning return to the All England Club with a 6-4 6-3 5-7 6-3 first round victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili in front of a rowdy crowd on opening Monday.

The Scotsman took part in singles for the first time since 2017 after being given a wild card, showed all his prowess on the lawn in the first few sets, and looked to take the win in the third after leading 5-0 .

But the Georgian 24th seed made a remarkable comeback by winning seven games in a row and saving two match points, moving the match into a fourth set.

That meant a delay as the Center Court roof closed and Murray regrouped, shoved back forward and this time finished the job to take a nervous four-set win on his fourth match point.

“I keep getting the question if this will be my last Wimbledon, last game. No. I keep playing. I want to play. I enjoy it. I can still play at the highest level.” Andy Murray

In his on-court interview, Murray said: “It’s great to play here at Center Court again. It’s such a brilliant atmosphere, and that’s something I’ve really missed playing for the fans since my return.

“In the end I did well to win the fourth set because it was not easy mentally to go back to the dressing room after losing the third.

“I was just really disappointed that I lost the third and had to remember what I was doing that won the match. I dropped a few drop shots, managed to serve a little better and turn it around to turn.”

Murray has had two surgeries and a metal hip inserted since stumbling in the quarterfinals against Sam Querrey four years ago and his career has been derailed as a result.

The 34-year-old has struggled with a succession of injuries that limited him from composing a number of matches, but Wimbledon is Murray’s happy hunting ground and he sometimes conjured up impressive tennis to mark a successful return to his club. favorite Grand Slam tournament.

Murray defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili in his Wimbledon comeback

With Basilashvili an opponent of some caliber and a two-time ATP Tour champion this season, there were fears Murray’s return could also be his Wimbledon swan song.

But the 34-year-old has been consistently optimistic about his chances of getting back to the top of the game if his body cooperates, and the test will now be whether he can support this match against one of two qualifiers, Oscar Otte or Arthur. Rinderknech, who tied the score at 9-9 in the fifth inning when their game was interrupted.

Speaking about his struggles over the past four years, Murray said: “It’s been extremely tough. Even the last few months I haven’t had the most serious injuries, but it was extremely frustrating not being able to get on the track.

“I kept trying, kept working hard and doing the right things to get me back in this position. I’m very lucky to be able to do it again.

“I keep getting asked if this will be my last Wimbledon, last game. No. I keep playing. I want to play. I enjoy it. I can still play at the highest level. He is ranked 28 in the world. I hardly played any games and I beat him.”

Murray vs Basilashvili: Match Stats Murray Match Statistics basilashvilic 17 aces 5 0 Double mistakes 5 72% Win percentage 1st service 65% 49% Win percentage 2nd service 34% 8/14 Break points won 5/10 37 Total number of winners 32 33 Unforced Errors 59 138 Total points won 115

Liam Broady upsets world-class No. 86 Marco Cecchinato and makes it to the second round

Liam Broady just scored his second win at Wimbledon when he moved aside Marco Cecchinato in straight sets.

The British No. 5, who last won at the All England Club in 2015, sent the Italian 6-3 6-4 6-0 on Court No. 3.

The 27-year-old lost in the first round in 2016 and 2018 and failed to qualify in 2017 and 2019, but he looked home with a resilient display to arrange a meeting with either ninth-grader Diego Schwartzman or Benoit Paire in the next. round.

When asked why this result has taken so long, he replied: “I mean, to be honest, I’m the first to think so.

“But I look back now and it’s been a longer journey than I thought it would have been. Obviously, I may have messed up a lot more than other people who were about the same age as me, my peers.

“But if I hadn’t, would I know what I know now? Would I be in the same position I am now? Who knows. One thing I am grateful to be in this position again because I was almost stopped playing tennis At the end of the day I grab what I can.

“I’ve played pretty bad tennis over the years. But probably by the end of 2018 I was pretty close to putting up the rackets.”

