England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)





Streatham and Marlborough Cricket Club enjoyed a day of women’s and girls’ cricket with a festival featuring softball, junior and senior women’s cricket. The event drew 80 women and girls to the ground and gave everyone of every skill level the chance to join in and play some cricket. The day started early with several junior girls’ interclub games, quickly followed by a softball tournament featuring local league teams Outwood CC and Sutton CC, as well as an SMCC moms and juniors side. Not only did the festival showcase some close-knit matches and great performances, but it also highlighted the strength and depth of the women’s cricket community, bringing people together and giving them the opportunity to develop and enjoy their cricket. Marcie Hill, a 14-year-old junior player at SMCC, said: I’ve been playing here since I was eight and was the only girl on the team for a while, so it’s great to be in a women’s and girls’ festival now! I recently started playing on the senior women’s team – a great opportunity for me to gain more competition experience at that level. SMCC has been incredibly supportive as a female cricketer. I love being part of this women’s and girls’ team and watching it continue to grow! Tanya Wanlass, captain of the SMCC Women’s first team, said: The festival day was a great showcase for cricket for women and girls of all ages. The multi-format nature of cricket means players of any age can participate, regardless of their experience, and we had quite a few mums turning back the years playing with their teenage daughters for the first time. As a women’s club captain and mother of a junior, what I enjoy most these days is the support and encouragement between the women and all of our different girls’ divisions. Whether it’s playing different ages, cheering on the sides, refereeing matches or giving helpful coaching tips, it all makes for a really safe and friendly club environment for our girls (and us oldies!) to thrive in the sport. What could be better than that?

