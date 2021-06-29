Alabama Crimson Tide Tightens Future Football Schedules





Nick Saban has long been the SEC’s sole proponent of the nine conference games. He has also preached the gospel of all Power 5 teams playing only Power 5 teams. The 2020 season proved the entertainment value of both scenarios. College football fans have shown their tiredness from cupcakes games against non-Power 5 and FCS opponents. The most glaring form of fan expression is the under-capacity seating and early departures for these types of match-ups on match day. Still, Saban has continued to plan – and slow down – these lesser teams. The belief was that he didn’t want to be the only one taking the risk of planning. However, the Alabama coach may now have reached near perfection in the program he calls The Process and is now willing to lead by example. THE LAST KICKOFF CLASSIC This season opener against Miami in Atlanta marks the last neutral Kickoff game for the Crimson Tide for the foreseeable future. Alabama is 10-0 in these one-off games (11-0 if you count Alabama with 16-10 defeat of Ohio State in the 1986 Kickoff Classic played at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ). Each of these games Bama has played under Saban has resulted in a double-digit win. 2008 Alabama 34 Clemson 10 Atlanta 2009 Alabama 34 Virginia Tech 24 Atlanta 2012 Alabama 41 Michigan 14 Arlington, Texas 2013 Alabama 35 Virginia Tech 10 Atlanta 2014 Alabama 33 West Virginia 23 Atlanta 2015 Alabama 35 Wisconsin 17 Arlington, Texas 2016 Alabama 52 South Cal 6 Arlington, Texas 2017 Alabama 24 State of Florida 7 Atlanta 2018 Alabama 51 Louisville 14 Orlando 2019 Alabama 42 duke 3 Atlanta 2020 Alabama vs South Cal Arlington, TX – Canceled 2021 Alabama vs Miami Atlanta In 2010 and 2011, Alabama took both ends of a house-and-home with Penn State: 24-3 in Tuscaloosa and 27-11 in University Park, PA. Two-game series like this are the future of Alabama football. SEA CHANGE Saban and Alabama Athletics Director Greg Byrne lead the charge for changing college football. In recent weeks, the university has announced future home-and-home series with Boston College, State of Oklahoma and our lady. These meetings add to the already impressive list of the likes of Oklahoma, Ohio State, and State of Florida. The most notable difference is that starting in 2025, the Crimson Tide will feature two of the conference’s Power 5 teams. Below are the future football schedules for the Alabama Crimson Tide. 2021 vs Miami (FL) (Atlanta) – Can you believe these two teams haven’t met since the 1992-93 National Championship Game?

(Atlanta) – Can you believe these two teams haven’t met since the 1992-93 National Championship Game? The other three games are cupcakes. 2022 Photo by Harry How/Getty Images Bee Texas – Another match-up that hasn’t happened since a meeting with the National Championship. That win was Bama’s first win over Texas in Crimson Tide football history (1-7-1). Alabama has not played in Austin since 1922. Since then, six encounters have been in a postseason bowl.

– Another match-up that hasn’t happened since a meeting with the National Championship. That win was Bama’s first win over Texas in Crimson Tide football history (1-7-1). Alabama has not played in Austin since 1922. Since then, six encounters have been in a postseason bowl. The other three games are cupcakes. 2023 Texas – Only the second visit to Tuscaloosa by the Longhorns. The first was in 1902 in a game played on the Quad.

– Only the second visit to Tuscaloosa by the Longhorns. The first was in 1902 in a game played on the Quad. Alabama has two conference openings to fill outside the Longhorns and a trip to USF. Could they find another P-5 team? 2024 Bee Wisconsin Alabama has only been to Madison once, losing in 1928. Bama improved their record against Whiskey to 1-1 with the 35-17 neutral site win in 2015, which had the memorable moment of a Badgers security concussion who lined up behind the Tide violation.

Alabama has only been to Madison once, losing in 1928. Bama improved their record against Whiskey to 1-1 with the 35-17 neutral site win in 2015, which had the memorable moment of a Badgers security concussion who lined up behind the Tide violation. Alabama has one non-conference room to fill after WKU, USF and Whiskey. 2025 Bee State of Florida – First visit to Tallahassee before the tide.

– First visit to Tallahassee before the tide. Wisconsin – First ever T-town visit by the Badgers. 2026 Bee West Virginia – Saban returns to his home state.

– Saban returns to his home state. State of Florida Alabama is 3-1-1 against the Noles. 2027 West Virginia – These two teams have only met once (see chart above).

– These two teams have only met once (see chart above). Bee Ohio State – The first regular season meeting between these two since the 1986 game (see above). The other gatherings were all late season. 2028 Ohio State – Bama leads the series 4-1.

– Bama leads the series 4-1. Bee State of Oklahoma – The only other encounter was in the loss of Joe Kines Independence Bowl in 2006. And we thought Coach O was incoherent. Meanwhile, Mal Moore was hatching a plan… 2029 Bee our lady – Bear Bryant was 0-4 against the Irish. Saban is 2-0.

– Bear Bryant was 0-4 against the Irish. Saban is 2-0. State of Oklahoma – Will Mike Gundy still be around Stillwater in 2029? He was once 40, but in 2029 he will be 62. 2030 Bee Georgia Tech – These two teams had planned a series a few years ago, but it was canceled. They haven’t met since a divine Bama effort in 1984.

– These two teams had planned a series a few years ago, but it was canceled. They haven’t met since a divine Bama effort in 1984. our lady – The Irish have played Bama twice at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL. This will be their first performance in Tuscaloosa. 2031 Georgia Tech – Alabama is 28-21-3 against the former SEC rival.

– Alabama is 28-21-3 against the former SEC rival. Bee Boston College – In their final showdown in 1984, The Tide suffered a heartbreaking loss at Legion Field, with Kerry Goode injuring his knee. Meanwhile, Doug frickin Flutie punched Bama fans for the second year in a row. 2032 Arizona – First meeting.

– First meeting. Bee Oklahoma – Home and Home in 2002-03 both went the way of Sooners. Those two games are the only on-campus games of the series. 2033 Bee Arizona – Bring sunscreen.

– Bring sunscreen. Oklahoma – Okie leads 2-3-1. 2034 Bee Virginia Tech – Hokies are 1-12 vs. bama. The only loss was due to Mike DuBose.

– Hokies are 1-12 vs. bama. The only loss was due to Mike DuBose. Boston College – Alabama is 1-3 all-time vs the Eagles. 2035 Virginia Tech

Second game TBA LEAD EXAMPLE Of the other teams in the conference, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina had already somewhat followed this format of two Power-5 games from the conference because of their annual rivalry with ACC teams. The other SEC programs haven’t quite picked up on this pattern yet and will play for the status as well as executed unless they start shuffling soon. Arkansas has not scheduled two P-5 teams in the same season. 2025 is the first season in which they still have a game to fill.

has not scheduled two P-5 teams in the same season. 2025 is the first season in which they still have a game to fill. maroon also has not scheduled two P-5 teams in the same season. The tigers have a definitely compelling two-fer with Cal in 2023-2024, but also have a chance in each of those campaigns to add a different enemy of content.

After taking 2020 off, Florida returns to their annual meeting with the state of Florida. A few times in past seasons, the Gators played in both Miami and Florida in the same season. They will repeat that feat in 2024 and 2025. They have two P5s planned from 2022 to 2032 and in some cases three P5s like 2026 with NC state, Cal and FSU. In 2031 they will play ambitiously in Texas, state of Arizona Arizona, in Notre Dame and the state of Florida. respect.

returns to their annual meeting with the state of Florida. A few times in past seasons, the Gators played in both Miami and Florida in the same season. They will repeat that feat in 2024 and 2025. They have two P5s planned from 2022 to 2032 and in some cases three P5s like 2026 with NC state, Cal and FSU. In 2031 they will play ambitiously in Texas, state of Arizona Arizona, in Notre Dame and the state of Florida. respect. Georgia reunited with Georgia Tech in 2021, as they have done 114 times before. The Dawgs often play another P5 at the Yellow Jackets game and will in the near future, starting with Clemson this year. They will pick up a third P5 hosting from 2026 UCLA and travel to Louisville. They continue to triple on P5s 2027 to 2031, adding Texas, Ohio State, Oklahoma and a number of other games with Clemson – many in the same season.

reunited with Georgia Tech in 2021, as they have done 114 times before. The Dawgs often play another P5 at the Yellow Jackets game and will in the near future, starting with Clemson this year. They will pick up a third P5 hosting from 2026 UCLA and travel to Louisville. They continue to triple on P5s 2027 to 2031, adding Texas, Ohio State, Oklahoma and a number of other games with Clemson – many in the same season. Kentucky has Louisville and three cupcakes on their dance cards for the next seven seasons.

has Louisville and three cupcakes on their dance cards for the next seven seasons. LSU and Mississippi state didn’t get the memo. They haven’t signed up for a second P5 yet.

and didn’t get the memo. They haven’t signed up for a second P5 yet. Mizzou has already sewn three cupcakes and one P5 until 2031. In the next season of 2032, the Tigers have the mighty Kansas and the mightier Illinois.

has already sewn three cupcakes and one P5 until 2031. In the next season of 2032, the Tigers have the mighty Kansas and the mightier Illinois. be Miss has just one doubling on the horizon by 2025 – in Southern Cal and at home vs Wake Forest.

has just one doubling on the horizon by 2025 – in Southern Cal and at home vs Wake Forest. south carolina plays Clemson every year. They will start to double in 2023, followed by 2025-2031.

plays Clemson every year. They will start to double in 2023, followed by 2025-2031. It is unclear which former Tennessee AD Fat F*** Phil Fulmer did during his tumultuous tenure. After the 2023 campaign, he has only won a total of FOUR games for the Vols – by far the least of any SEC program. They haven’t planned any double-ups.

AD Fat F*** Phil Fulmer did during his tumultuous tenure. After the 2023 campaign, he has only won a total of FOUR games for the Vols – by far the least of any SEC program. They haven’t planned any double-ups. Texas A&M has not scheduled two P-5 teams in the same season. 2025 would be the first season with a possible opening. WANTED Alabama currently has a losing streak to 11 teams. The hope is to reverse that trend in the coming seasons at Boston College, Georgia Tech and Oklahoma State. However, there are a few other programs that need their Tide fee! Alabama embarrassingly lost both ends of a house and home to mediocre mid UCLA teams in 1999 and 2000. The only other match between these two teams was the 1976 Liberty Bowl, won by the Tide. (1-2)

teams in 1999 and 2000. The only other match between these two teams was the 1976 Liberty Bowl, won by the Tide. (1-2) The sugar bowl for the 2008 season still makes me nauseous. It’s the only time Alabama met Utah on the grid. (0-1)

on the grid. (0-1) The Crimson Tide lost a Homecoming match against Central Florida during Mike DuBose’s terrible 3-8 season of 2000. After the game, he was told his services would no longer be needed at the Capstone. (0-1)

during Mike DuBose’s terrible 3-8 season of 2000. After the game, he was told his services would no longer be needed at the Capstone. (0-1) Clemson – Too early for a mast meeting reminder? (14-5)

– Too early for a mast meeting reminder? (14-5) Alabama actually has a TWO game losing streak to streak Louisiana Tech – 1997 and 1999. Yeah, that was DuBose too. (3-2)

– 1997 and 1999. Yeah, that was DuBose too. (3-2) In the only meeting ever with Minnesota , Bama limped in the 2004 Music City Bowl with a 6-5 record and left 6-6. (0-1)

, Bama limped in the 2004 Music City Bowl with a 6-5 record and left 6-6. (0-1) 2003 saw Northern Illinois come in Bryant-Denny and whoop the Tide 19-16. Future Falcons All-Pro RB Michael Turner ran for 156 yards. (0-1)

come in Bryant-Denny and whoop the Tide 19-16. Future Falcons All-Pro RB Michael Turner ran for 156 yards. (0-1) The revenge game least likely to ever be planned is likely Rice. Once upon a time there was a solid football program. But they’ve been a forgotten team for decades. They defeated Alabama three times in the 1950s during the three years that Ears Whitworth (4-24-2) slid down the sidelines in Tuscaloosa. Rice probably doesn’t want any part of an Alabama ass whoop. (0-3) Poll Which future home and residential series are you most looking forward to?







0% Other (please share in comments) (1 vote)

164 votes in total



Vote now



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollbamaroll.com/2021/6/29/22527650/alabama-toughens-up-future-football-schedules-crimson-tide-out-of-conference-opponents-power-5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos