AI thinks tennis is the most euphoric sport to watch, but football is the most captivating





LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 09: Simona Halep from Romania celebrates victory in her Ladies’ Singles Quarter … [+] Final match against Shuai Zhang of China during day eight of the 2019 Championship – Wimbledon Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Whether all sports are foolish, or none are, is a memorable line from Simon Barnes The meaning of sports, a book that sought to explain the appeal and meaning of competitive pursuits to billions of people around the world. ADVERTISING

< position="topx" ad-id="article-0-topx-1" data-double-progressive=""/> The quote reflects the fact that while most sports are largely similar, the value individuals place on individual disciplines and events is an entirely subjective exercise based on personal preference. Fans of one sport may view another as inferior despite these similarities. What is true is that different sports evoke different emotions in viewers. A new study commissioned by Freeview has attempted to make the discussion objective by using artificial intelligence to see what participants felt when they watched different sports. AI sports Emotion AI has been used to obtain information about the emotional spectrum of consumers in various sectors, including HR, healthcare and marketing. Of course, similar data can be collected through surveys, but AI allows companies to obtain additional information that the participants themselves may not even know. RealEyes Emotional Recognition software tracks and analyzes facial expressions and categorizes different human emotions depending on changes in the eyes, eyebrows, nose and mouth. Computer Vision and Machine Learning capabilities can detect even the most subtle changes of expression to classify the emotion felt by the subject. The survey found that tennis (18%) is the most euphoric sport to watch at home, with viewers being 50% happier than watching standard video content. Meanwhile, calmer, more routine sports such as equestrian (29%), synchronized swimming (28%) and gymnastics (25%) were considered the most exciting. Formula 1 (18%) was seen as the most shocking sport, not surprising given the potential for high speeds and big crashes. The researchers said shock is detected by movements such as sudden wide eyes and a lowered jaw. Meanwhile, boxing (5%) most likely elicited feelings of disgust from knockouts and punches. The technology could even be used to see which sports viewers find confusing. Tennis caused the least confusion at age 25, but 12% of viewers found Formula 1 confusing. In terms of engagement, football led the way at 24%, with viewers displaying a wide variety of expressions while watching a match. However, boxing managed to captivate only 15% of viewers. ADVERTISING

< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-2" data-double-progressive=""/> The responses varied by age. Participants aged 40 or older felt the most disdain for football, while young people felt fear watching rugby union because of its physicality and tension. While broadcasters and sponsors consider several factors when making decisions about the sport to invest in, the insights can be valuable in attracting viewers or negotiating commercial partnerships. For example, a “euphoric” fan base may be more relevant to a particular brand than a shocked one. Sports organizations could use the data themselves to tailor their product or digital services. For example, a ‘confusing’ sport might decide to offer a new mobile application for casual viewers or include statistical insights that make the sport more accessible. This is something Formula 1 has been doing for several seasons, recognizing that some of the nuances of motorsport are not widely known. ADVERTISING

< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-3" data-double-progressive=""/> While the application of AI may not change everything overnight, this research shows how technology is being used to improve virtually every area of ​​the sports industry as it continues to digitize.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevemccaskill/2021/06/29/ai-finds-tennis-is-most-euphoric-sport-to-watch-but-soccer-is-most-engaging/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

