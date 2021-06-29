Men’s Hockey Season Memberships now on sale!





ORONO, Maine The Black Bears are back for the 2021-22 men’s ice hockey season and we can’t wait to see YOU at the Alfond Arena for this year’s exciting series of home games! University of Maine Men’s Ice Hockeyseason membershipsbe for the 2021-22 campaignnow on sale! head coach Ben Barr and the Black Bears are eager for the 2021-22 season and are excited to see Black Bear Nation back in the stands for the full Maine home schedule. Seasonal memberships to Maine’s House start at just $215 and range up to $600 for a ticket to the gold section. Fans can reserve their tickets by phone at 207-581-BEAR. Fans can also visit us in person at the Alfond Arena ticket office between 8:00 AM and 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday, or email inquiries to [email protected] Tickets can also be purchased online by going to the virtualUMaine Athletics Box Office. With the new format, UMaine Athletics will no longer pre-sell Hockey East Playoff tickets to season members. Season members will be able to purchase their seats when the University of Maine hosts a playoff game and once the placement has been determined. The ticket office will provide more details as the playoffs approach. Season members are treated to future perks, giveaways and benefits from local sponsors, and a coupon toSupplies for bearsfor every ticket purchased! Season members unable to attend a match also have the luxury of taking advantage of the ticket exchange program, which allows fans to exchange their unused tickets for additional tickets for future matches. To view the entire program, click HERE. The University of Maine is cautiously optimistic that fans will be welcome back to the Alfond Arena on game day. UMaine Athletics takes every precaution to ensure a healthy and safe experience for fans attending UMaine athletic events. UMaine Athletics continues to follow all government regulations and campus guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Seat locations and attendance capacities are all subject to change. If a game is canceled for any reason, or if limited attendance is required this fall, full refunds and other flexible ticket options for the canceled games are available. The University consistently strives to take steps to minimize the risk of COVID-19 infection (or any other spread of disease) in accordance with applicable laws, regulations and guidelines from health authorities. These efforts may include policies and precautions implemented by the university such as symptom monitoring, social distancing, use of face coverings, and isolation and quarantine if necessary. Despite these efforts, the University cannot categorically guarantee that any person entering the University’s campuses or facilities will not contract COVID-19 or any other communicable disease and that such person must assess and accept the risks of illness or injury to themselves . -UMaine-

