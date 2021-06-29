Washington Football Team Announces Tanya Snyder as Co-CEO as Team Continues to Find a New Name

The Washington Football Team underwent a major leadership change on Tuesday, announcing the promotion of Tanya Snyder as the team’s co-CEO. Snyder, the wife of Washington owner Dan Snyder, has been the steward of the team’s philanthropic activities since the Snyder first took ownership of the team in 1999.

Tanya Snyder will help the football team find a new name and brand, which is expected to be announced in 2022. She joins Amy Trask (Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders) and Kim Pegula (Buffalo Bills) as one of the few female CEOs in NFL history. The move comes months after Dan Snyder bought out the team’s minority shareholders and consolidated control of the organization into his hands.

“Tanya is one of the most important figures in this organization, and that has only become more true over the past 18 months as her involvement has deepened,” Dan Snyder, Washington owner and co-CEO, said in a press release. “In general, many know Tanya for her incredible and impactful work in breast cancer awareness and her leadership of our charitable foundation. But behind the scenes, she has had a profound influence on the direction of the Washington Football Team. our decision to evolve the brand and modernize our fan experience, including the entertainment team.”

Tanya Snyder, a breast cancer survivor, introduced the NFL to the THINK-PINK campaign in 1999. She has led the Washington Football Charitable Foundation since 2000, which focuses on supporting children’s education, health and well-being and preparing of young people on their future.

The Washington Football Team name will remain in 2021 as the franchise will choose a permanent name in 2022. The Snyders will lead the effort to find a new name for the franchise. Washington accepted submissions from fans for the new name and logo this off-season, with a new name to be chosen as early as the beginning of this season. The team will still keep the burgundy and gold colors, whatever the new nickname is.

Washington is said to have narrowed its search to a handful of replacement names last year, and early favorites for the next nickname were Redtails, Redhawks, Americans and Warriors. The name of the football team is also being considered.