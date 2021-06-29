High-profile lawyer for Robert Morris men and women hockey players alleges ‘fraudulent misrepresentation’ in letter | College Hockey

A prominent sports and antitrust attorney suggests that Robert Morris University may have violated Pennsylvania law by abolishing its men’s and women’s hockey programs.

USCHO.com has received a copy of a letter to Robert Morris University president Dr. Chris Howard in which attorney Jeffrey L. Kessler wrote that the University’s concealment of its plan to eliminate men’s and women’s hockey teams is a fraudulent misrepresentation under Pennsylvania law.

Kessler represents a coalition of Robert Morris men’s and women’s hockey players in an effort to restore the programs.

Kessler is a partner at the New York City law firm of Winston & Strawn and has represented clients in several high-profile cases, including as lead plaintiff in the recent United States Supreme Court unanimous decision that the NCAA violated antitrust law over the education-related benefits that schools athletes can offer.

Kessler also successfully represented Tom Brady in overthrowing the then New England Patriots quarterback’s four-game Deflategate suspension from the National Football Leagues. Kessler has represented players’ associations in several major professional sports.

In the letter also copied to, among others, Vice President and Athletic Director Chris King, the board of trustees of Robert Morris University, and Renee T. Cavalovitch, Vice President and General Counsel of the RMU, Kessler stated that his clients prefer to avoid lawsuits and instead try to formulate a plan to reinstate the programs.

To that end, they invite the university to immediately engage with the coalition so that the parties can work together to resolve this issue amicably, Kessler wrote.

The letter suggests that the decision to eliminate the programs, announced on May 26, 2021, was secretly in the works, characterizing it as a lengthy and hidden process.

It appears that the university surreptitiously planned to cancel these programs for an extended period of time before disclosing this plan to either the adversely affected athletes or even all members of the Board of Trustees, Kessler wrote.

Indeed, the student-athletes and recruits were left completely in the dark and thus led to rely on the university’s misrepresentations about the seemingly bright future of their varsity programs. This situation puts the university at risk of significant legal exposure unless the hockey teams’ varsity status is maintained.

Kessler noted that Robert Morris University’s lack of transparency was detrimental to student-athletes who would otherwise have had other options.

The concealment of plans to eliminate the varsity’s hockey programs, even from board members, was done by senior RMU leaders, even though they knew this information was vital to the academic, athletic, and financial decision-making processes of the student-athletes involved. i.e, whether they should enroll or remain with Robert Morris or whether they should accept or seek admission to another university that would keep its varsity hockey program, Kessler wrote.

When the university finally released the devastating news that it was canceling its varsity hockey programs, it did so at a time when it knew it would be too late for many of the affected student athletes to transition and take their athletic careers to a new level. to pursue another university. institution. This deliberate lack of transparency has caused significant damage to the student-athletes, which will be irreparable if the university does not change course and the teams recover.

Kessler cites several instances where players and recruits met with men’s team coaches in March and with women’s players a few days before the announcement in May that the programs would be shutting down.

The letter states that while Robert Morris University agreed to continue to provide scholarships to displaced student athletes, the university pressured students to graduate early, including by enrolling some of them in summer classes without their knowledge or consent. .

In another letter received by USCHO.com, an additional request for information was made on behalf of a former player by an Ohio law firm, stating that the decision to drop hockey was surreptitiously planned.

The letter asks:

1. All correspondence with the NCAA regarding men’s and women’s ice hockey from the past two years;

2. All correspondence with the athletics department of the last two years;

3. All records related to donations to an NCAA college sports team in the past five

year;

4. All data and correspondence relating to the men’s track team from the past five years;

5. All cell phone data from Dr. Howard of the last two years;

6. All emails from Dr. Howard of the last two years;

7. All social media accounts controlled and/or maintained by RMU related to Men’s and Women’s Hockey.

Jonathan Potts, vice president of public relations and marketing at Robert Morris University, responded by email to USCHO.com with a brief statement. We have received the letter from Mr. Kessler and it is being reviewed.