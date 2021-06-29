The Government of Canada Provides More Than $2.9 Million in Financing in the Northwest Territories





Seven recipients in the north will benefit from funding for broadcasting, sports and youth programming YELLOW KNIFE, NT, June 29, 2021 /CNW / – Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament (Northwestern Territories), today announced more than $2.9 million in funding for seven indigenous and delivery organizations working with indigenous communities in the Northwestern Territories. He made this announcement on behalf of the Honorable Steven Guilbeault, Secretary of Canadian Heritage. As part of the Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting component of the Indigenous Languages ​​and Cultures Programme, $1.9 million will be referred to the Inuvialuit Communications Society, Native Communications Society of the NWT, and Norman Wells Land Corporation. The funding will be spread over two years and will ensure operational stability for the production and broadcasting of culturally relevant radio and television programmes. Mr McLeod also stressed the government of Canada’s bet for four receivers in the Northwestern Territories under the Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities program component of the Sports Support Programme. In 2021-2023, $735.410 will be provided to the Aboriginal Sports Circle NWT to provide sports for social development projects in indigenous communities in Northwestern Territories. In addition, $303,212 will be provided to Northern Youth Leadership, Northern Table Tennis and Liidlii Kue First Nation, all three of which offer youth sports and physical activity programs. Quotes “Our government is committed to promoting reconciliation and renewing relationships with indigenous peoples, based on recognition of rights, respect, cooperation and partnership. These projects will contribute to the protection and enhancement of indigenous culture through traditional language broadcasting and youth programming, all adapted to the unique needs and realities of people and communities in the North.” The Honorable Steven Guilbeault, Secretary of Canadian Heritage “Indigenous communities in the North are rich in culture, but there are still many social and economic gaps that need to be addressed. I am very pleased that our government is taking steps to address these needs by making a significant investment in Indigenous broadcasting , sports and youth programming in the Northwestern Territories.” Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament (Northwestern Territories) “The Norman Wells Land Corporation wants the government of Canada for this support of the Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting program. With this funding, we can promote our traditional language and culture and connect with members of the community.” Sherry Hodgson, Chairman, Norman Wells Land Corporation “The funding of Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities is important to the success of the Aboriginal Sports Circle of the Northwestern Territories. The funding will help our organization build capacity in communities across the NWT and help our organization work toward achieving healthy culturally connected communities in the area.” Aaron Wells, Executive Director, Aboriginal Sports Circle NWT Quick Facts The Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting component of the Indigenous Languages ​​and Cultures program supports the production and distribution of Indigenous audio and video content in the North. The objectives are to: support the production of culturally relevant indigenous programming;

facilitate the establishment and maintenance of production facilities;

ensure the availability of a significant amount of radio and television programming;

contribute to the preservation and promotion of indigenous languages ​​and cultures; and

provide venues to articulate issues relevant to Indigenous audiences and communities. Applicants must be non-profit, democratically controlled, Indigenous organizations or work with Indigenous organizations that provide broadcast communications north of the 55this parallel (“Hamelin line”). The Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSDIC) component of the Sport Support Program funds eligible organizations to provide sport for social development projects in Indigenous communities in Canada. SSDIC has four main objectives: to improve the health, education and employability of indigenous peoples in Canada and to reduce risk behaviour. These four focused goals come from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s Calls to action.

and to reduce risk behaviour. These four focused goals come from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Calls to action. The intended social outcome(s) must be identified by the community. This ensures that projects are responsive to the self-identified needs of the community and that there is a community initiative from the start.

Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities BACKGROUND CUSTOMER NAME PROJECT p ROGRAM FINANCING (20212023) INUVIALUIT COMMUNICATION SOCIETY 2021-2023 ICS Broadcast Production Season Indigenous Languages ​​and Cultures Program – Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting $380,820 NWT . NATIVE COMMUNICATION SOCIETY Broadcast support for native radio station Indigenous Languages ​​and Cultures Program – Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting $848,202 NORMAN WELLS LAND CORPORATION Radio program Tlegohl Got’ine Language and Culture Indigenous Languages ​​and Cultures Program – Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting $714,014 NORTHERN YOUTH LEADERSHIP Country Leadership Sports Support Program

– Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities Stream Two $145,574 TABLE TENNIS NORTH Sustainable communities with trained and supported youth leaders through table tennis Sports Support Program

– Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities Stream Two $80,064 LIIDLII KUE FIRST NATION Liidlii Cake Snowboard Team Sports Support Program

– Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities Stream Two $77,574 NWT . INCOMING SPORTS CIRCLE Sports programming 2021-2023 Sports Support Program

– Sport for social development in indigenous communities Stream One $735.410 TOTAL $2,981,658 SOURCE Canadian Heritage For more information: Contacts: Camille Gagn-Raynauld, Press Secretary, Office of the Secretary of State for Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected] Related Links www.pch.gc.ca

