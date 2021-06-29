KENT RO teams up with Sri Lanka Cricket on India Tour of Sri Lanka’s T20I Series





Sri Lanka Cricket announced the arrival of India-based Kent RO, a leading water purification solutions company, as a partner of the National Teams Back of Jersey Branding on the T20I series of the India Tour of Sri Lanka 2021. India-based Kent RO is a company at the forefront of developing technologies to provide the industry’s best solutions to its consumers for water purifiers and other products. It is also the largest producer of RO water treatment plants and other water treatment solutions and a market leader in water treatment plants. Under the agreement, Kent RO will partner with Sri Lanka Cricket during the T20I series with India. The T20Is will be played on July 21, 23 and 25, 2021 at the RPICS, Colombo. Commenting on the partnership, Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley De Silva said: “We are extremely pleased with KENT RO’s partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket and regard this partnership as highly regarded as these are the types of relationships that shapes the forward journey.” of Sri Lanka Cricket. Mr Mahesh Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of Kent RO Systems Limited, commented on the company’s latest sports sponsorship:We are delighted to be associated with the India Sri Lanka Cricket T20 Series and come in as the Back of Jersey Branding Partner of the Sri Lanka T20 Team. We wish both teams the very best. Kent Ro Systems Limited will remain closely associated with Cricket in its various formats be it IPL or bilateral series. The partnership between Sri Lanka Cricket and Kent RO was made possible by India-based Alliance Advertising, which has acquired the rights of the Sri Lanka National Teams Back of Jersey Branding for the 2021 India Tour of Sri Lanka. Alliance Advertising, an independent communications agency specializing in media, sports, digital, creative and events, claims to be India’s leading sports marketing agency, utilizing IPL jerseys and other sports sponsorship, including fundamental rights. Commenting on his role in connecting Sri Lanka Cricket and Kent RO, Mr Arshad Shawl, Founder and Director of Alliance Advertising said:We are excited about this collaboration between KENT and the SLC. Kent RO has always been a pioneer when it comes to celebrating sportsmanship. As a series between India and Sri Lanka will be played after a hiatus, these matches are expected to attract a lot of viewers on TV and digital. Aside from fame, our experience and expertise, seeing on the team shirts catapults brand perception and imagery with a high ROI. We look forward to a fantastic series and hope to build a stronger relationship with Sri Lanka Cricket. The series is expected to receive widespread attention in the cricket world as the competition will be shown live all over the world

