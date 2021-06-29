Washington Football Team Names Tanya Snyder Co-CEO of Franchise





Tanya Snyder has joined her husband Dan Snyder as co-CEO of the Washington Football Team. The franchise made the announcement Tuesday, making her one of the few female CEOs in the league’s history. She also co-owns the franchise with Dan Snyder. The Snyder family bought the franchise in 1999. “Tanya is one of the most important figures in this organization, and that has only become more true over the past 18 months as her involvement has deepened,” Dan Snyder said in a statement announcing the news. “In general, many know Tanya for her incredible and impactful work in breast cancer awareness and her leadership of our charitable foundation. But behind the scenes, she has had a profound influence on the direction of the Washington Football Team. our decision to evolve the brand and modernize our fan experience, including the entertainment team.” Tanya Snyder was named co-CEO of the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, joining her husband, Dan Snyder, in the role. AP Photo/Alex Brandon She joins Amy Trask (Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders) and Kim Pegula (Buffalo Bills) among the female chief executives in NFL history. Amy Adams Strunk took on the role of controlling owner of the Tennessee Titans in March 2015 and is co-chair of the franchise’s board of directors. Tanya Snyder has been the leader of the Washington Football Charitable Foundation since 2000 and founded the “Women of Washington” fan club in 2011. Tanya Snyder, a breast cancer survivor, also helped introduce the NFL’s “Think Pink” campaign in 1999.

1 Related “This team is our family’s legacy,” she said in the statement. “We are at a pivotal point in this team’s history as we work towards becoming the gold standard of NFL franchises. The co-CEO titles reflect our approach to that effort. It’s a natural development, but it is important to formalize the diversity of opinions and perspectives that shape everything we do.In my new role, I will be positioned to ensure that the core values ​​at the heart of our philanthropy permeate the entire organization and bring us closer to realizing of our goals.” The Snyder family gained full control of the franchise in March when NFL owners unanimously approved their purchase of the remaining 40.5% of the Washington Football Team from the franchise’s minority owners. Washington is in the midst of a rebranding and decided to retire its old name last summer. A new name or logo has not yet been agreed upon, but there will be a permanent one for the 2022 season. It will continue as the Washington Football Team this season. Washington also remains subject to an independent investigation by attorney Beth Wilkinson, following a number of allegations of sexual harassment by previous employees over a 15-year period detailed by The Washington Post last summer. The investigation is still ongoing. In February, the team reached a settlement with its former cheerleaders, who appeared in lewd videos shot without their knowledge during photo shoots on the 2008 and 2010 swimwear calendar. The franchise also announced it had paused its cheerleading program. due to the rebranding, but the move was not tied to the investigation, multiple sources told ESPN’s John Keim in February. Over the past year, the organization has worked to improve its culture. It has hired Jason Wright as the NFL’s first black team president and Julie Donaldson as the senior vice president of media and the first woman to be part of an NFL team’s radio broadcast. Reuters contributed to this report.

