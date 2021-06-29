PFF has Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins among its top candidates for sophomore breakthrough





When Joe Burrow was healthy in his first NFL season, the bond he built with fellow rookie Tee Higgins made fans believe this was going to be the franchise’s next great QB-WR tandem. While that may still be the case, those hopes were dashed when Burrow suffered a knee injury that ended the season, although Higgins still had a solid finish and would have made it to the 1,000 meters had he not suffered a hamstring injury. jumps into the week 17 final. Despite those setbacks, Pro Football Focus still has Burrow and Higgins among their top contenders for sophomore year. Before going down, Burrow showed flashes of strong quarterback play. He led the NFL in 300-yard passing games (five) through Week 8, but an injury-riddled offensive line led to some inconsistency from the former No. 1 pick. He was pressured 146 times in Weeks 1-11 in fifth place and recorded a 44.9 PFF score under pressure compared to an 86.7 out of a clean bag. A healthy offensive line and a few offensive additions should prepare Burrow for a breakout in Year 2. Few recipients get as much breakout buzz as Tee Higgins. Bengals teammates and coaches have been raving about his improvement this off-season, and after former star AJ Green’s departure, he’s set to explode in 2021. PFFs projections predict Higgins will rack up more receiving yards (1,172) than Michael. Thomas, Julio Jones and Allen Robinson II in 2021. For Burrow, this is about as easy a choice as PFF could have made. While there are still not many believers in the 2021 Bengals outside of Cincinnati, there are plenty of reasons to be confident that this offense will take a big step forward and enable Burrow to play at an elite level. Those improvements include: Adding a stable and quality veteran in Riley Reiff with the right tackle.

Picking a second round for a likely starter at the watch in Jackson Carman.

Reuniting with offensive line coach Frank Pollack, whose 2021 unit should be a major upgrade from the 2018 unit he did admirably with.

Adding an elite wide receiver prospect in JaMarr Chase.

Hopefully a healthy Joe Mixon for 17 games after only playing six last year. As for Higgins, there’s no question that he has the potential to have a big Year 2 with the Bengals. The addition of Chase can certainly help or hurt that case. If Chase is the real deal, he can pull the focus of the defense and let Higgins operate more freely. Or Chase can hit many Higgins goals and make the latter struggle to replicate his rookie season numbers. One thing’s for sure: As long as Burrow is healthy and back to 100%, he should have a great second year. To go follow our Twitter page and then go to our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff for our readers. And as always, Who Dey!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cincyjungle.com/2021/6/29/22555922/pff-joe-burrow-tee-higgins-nfl-breakout-candidates-2021-season The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos