OPRF boys tennis team road warriors this season





The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged all Illinois high school athletic programs this school year, with cancellations and reschedules being quite common. But not only the Oak Park and River Forest High School boys’ tennis team was affected by the pandemic this spring, it had to practice and play all of its games on the road due to construction work on campus that made the courts unplayable. Playing all our games on the road was a huge disadvantage, said OPRF coach John Morlidge. If you have a home game, you’ll have time to stretch and warm up before the other team arrives. [But for] at away games, get off the bus, rush to the washroom, and get a 10-minute warm-up. Your home jobs are your advantage because you practice there every day and know the conditions. Despite the conditions, the Huskies were able to put together a solid season, finishing third in the West Suburban Silver Conference and fourth in the IHSA Class 2A Maine South section. While OPRF didn’t get anyone to the state finals, Morlidge was pleased with the way the team performed. In addition, his players enjoyed being together after last season was canceled due to the pandemic. Every child was so happy and grateful to be able to participate, Morlidge said. I had great senior leadership, which set the tone. Playing and practicing in less than optimal conditions helped strengthen our bond, and being on the road was actually fun for me, added recent graduate Patrick Marzec. Not having the home field advantage was a good experience. Marzec and Aiden Klass were OPRF’s top singles for the season, while Mark Trinka/Luca Lissuzzo and Dante and Ezra Stukel were the top doubles. Other notable players for the Huskies included Salem Halab, Ben Piech and Trevor Wilson. We treated our young boys with respect and they gave it back to us, Marzec said. As a result, we were able to have productive practices and we got better as a whole. I think that contributed to our success. OPRF showed a lot of perseverance in this challenging season and Morlidge considered it one of his favorite years. I couldn’t be prouder of a group of young men, he said. The guys came to work every day and pushed each other to reach their potential. Marzec, who will attend the Berkeley School of Music in Boston this fall, will not play in college. However, he believes this season’s experience will serve him well for the future. Overcoming adverse situations can lead to greater things and will make you stronger, he said. < class="">

