4 Park City girls hockey players selected for national camps

From left to right: Tiana McIntyre, Madi Brent, Morgan Carter and Eliot Glusker pose as they form the first group of four girls from Utah to attend the U.S. Hockey Girls National Development Camp.

Thanks to Megan Brent

Two years ago, Tiana McIntyre was on an island as the only Utah girl at the U.S. Hockey Girls National Development Camp.

This year shell is joined by some friends.

It was a little weird being the only person to represent an entire state, and this year I’m super happy to have four of us representing and showing our state, she said. So I love it, and I can’t wait to see the two younger girls, Eliot and Madi. They will be in the U15 camp so I can’t wait to see how well they do.

Former miners McIntyre, Morgan Carter, Madi Brent and Eliot Glusker were all named to the USA Hockey Girls National Development Camp. According to the Park City Ice Miners, this is the first time the state of Utah has sent four players to camp, let alone Park City.

McIntyre and Carter are currently in camp for 16- and 17-year-old players at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota and will remain there until July 2. Brent and Glusker will be in St. Cloud State before the 15-year-old camp begins July 10.

McIntyre has played in tournaments and games for the Pittsburgh Penguins 16U elite team for the past two seasons and will move to their 18U next season. She is currently committed to Quinnipiac University’s college women’s hockey team and believes she would be the first Utahn to play Division I women’s college hockey.

It’s cool to think about, it hasn’t really touched me yet, McIntyre said. But it’s definitely very, very cool, and I’m very proud of it.

Glusker will soon join McIntyre in Pittsburgh as she plays for the 16U elite team. Glusker previously played for the Utah Lady Grizzlies second division U19 team and captured a bronze medal with the team in the national games.

I was a little shocked, I didn’t think I’d make it, but I’m super pumped, I did, Glusker said. I’m super excited, it’s going to be a great experience.

Gluskers’ journey to Nationals gave her a taste of the kind of hockey that awaits her on the East Coast. The Lady Grizzlies faced teams from Pennsylvania, Florida, New York and more.

Playing in Utah is very different from playing out of state, Glusker said. Seeing competition out of state was kind of an eye opener.

While Glusker and McIntyre will soon be teammates in Pittsburgh, Carter and Brent will play side-by-side in St. Louis in the fall for the Blues U16 Tier 1 team.

Madi Brent positions himself to play the defense to close off the opponent’s attack. Brent is one of four former Park City athletes selected for the USA Hockey Girls National Development Camp.

Thanks to Megan & Rick Brent

Carter was previously a goalkeeper for seven years, but has traded the pads, glove and blocker for a goalscorer as a striker for the last three seasons. She played for Team Colorado’s first-tier U16 squad as well as Park City Highs D2 team.

Brent split the season between the Utah Lady Grizzlies U19 Tier II, the Park City High Schools D2 team and the Park City Ice Miners U14 Travel Team. Brent was also the only Utah girl named to the CCM 68, a camp made up of the top 68 players from across the country.

I think it’s really cool that I can go with some of the kids I know, that way I kind of have someone to talk to at the camp I’m going to, Brent said. It’ll be cool because it’s like putting Park City on the map for girls’ hockey.

Ultimately, the camp is all about improvement, and Brents hopes competition from across the country will make her a better player.

I’m getting high-level experience in girls’ hockey, she said. I’m also just really excited because it will get me out a little bit, make me known to a lot more colleges and that might help me in the future when I start applying to colleges.