SCOT BELLAVIA: I have a new job, part 2

In my previous article, I didn’t give the seniors a fair chance. I read into their bittersweet wishes and pulled out something they didn’t know they were propagating—that I’d reluctantly clocked hours in occupational purgatory and finally transitioned into a job that promised no grief, crying, or pain.

I stick to the statement of the last piece: that jobs are not stepping stones to an ultimate; they are instead places where we can worship others with our presence if we don’t darken the doors. Still, the goodbye I got from my last job was heartfelt, especially on the last day.

I don’t know if it’s the right side of my brain that finds poetry in the everyday that makes me think the last day was so perfect, or maybe it was so perfect. Anyway, here’s what happened that will make that backyard party a lasting memory.

My last ping pong game I played with two regulars and a first timer. It seemed so fitting that there was a newcomer for me to pass the baton—er, the paddle. That last game was lost, just like any ping pong game worth playing or watching. I won, but I am convinced that one of the opposition members deliberately capitulated. Still, it was appropriate that he allowed me to win, not to go out at a high level, but to remember him as the type of man he is.

Another table tennis player, a cigar-smoking 84-year-old who spent most of his work years putting out literal fires in DC, sent me off with a firm handshake and up to that point a phrase I would have thought strange but when I heard it I finally knew him. He said, I love you whether you like it or not.

In fact, many overt spiritual feelings were moved that day. Whether verbal or written, their deep statements would have angered the most staunch advocate of separation of church and state, but the familiarity among all of us allayed any concerns that religion was technically endorsed in that government building.

The main event of the day was the farewell party my boss threw. She had invited the most loyal seniors, the ones I had become really close to.

My wife brought our 14 month old who was the life of the party, his toddler antics not annoying but adored. We sat around and chatted between appetizers of carrot cake and sips of lime juice. My boss man threatened to cheer, Speech! Speech! Fortunately, nothing like that happened and I was allowed to just enjoy the conversations and argue with my son.

It felt like a going-away party, and even more like a wedding reception, because it wouldn’t have been far off to assume they’d form a tunnel and throw rice as I made my final exit.

At one point, my boss was busy ordering food and general hospitality, so during my last hour on the clock, I answered two phone calls. As I waded through the party, I repeatedly heard the joke that they were still making me work. However, I was glad I picked up as the calls were satisfying cherries on top.

My penultimate call was from someone who had recently moved to the city and had questions about downtown. Like the first ping pong player, this represented a moment of the life cycle; my exit another beginning.

The second and my last phone call, which my wife was overjoyed to have been there to hear my standard phone greetings, swan song, was with a senior I remember when I first started. She apologized for missing my Bon Voyage party and wished me well.

And with that, I didn’t burn bridges, beg to promise frequent return visits, and move on to the next chapter of my life, as they say.

– Scott Bellavia