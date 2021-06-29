England sweep history and Germany aside to advance to last eight acht

Sterling and Kane on target for England at Wembley

England’s first knockout win over Germans since 1966

England meet Sweden or Ukraine in quarter-finals

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) – Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scored late goals as England reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 with a 2-0 win over Germany at Wembley on Tuesday, their first knockout win over their old rivals since 1966 World Cup Cup Final.

England will face Sweden or Ukraine, who meet in Glasgow later on Tuesday, in the last eight after a win that sent the home crowd of more than 40,000 into a wild celebration.

It was England’s first ever knockout round of the European Championship within 90 minutes and after a build-up dominated by rumors of historic and bitter tournament losses against Germany, their focus will now be on writing a history of their own.

The defeat of the visitors marked the end of Joachim Loew’s time as Germany head coach after 15 years in charge, leading them to the 2014 World Cup title in Brazil.

The debate will continue over England manager Gareth Southgate’s selections, but it was telling that both goals came after midfielder Jack Grealish was introduced from the bench in the 69th minute as the whole pace and atmosphere of the game changed.

Six minutes after Grealish came in, he was involved in a fluid passing movement that ended when left-back Luke Shaw deftly slid the ball over the face of the goal, sending Sterling in his third goal in four Euro 2020 games.

But shortly after scoring, Sterling almost leveled the Germans when he gave the ball away on the halfway line and Kai Havertz sent Thomas Mueller on target.

The veteran World Cup winner only had to beat England keeper Jordan Pickford, but his shot went wide of the right post, causing Sterling, who watched on his knees in pain, to jump to his feet in relief.

After that delay, and with the crowd roaring England, Grealish was the direct supplier for the second goal, crossing from the left to captain Kane to beat keeper Manuel Neuer with a bowed head.

It was Kane’s first goal of the tournament and his return to scoring manners will be another positive for Southgate as he looks ahead on a potential route to the final.

CAUTION INSTALLATION

Southgate’s decision to play a five-man, two-midfield defense was a cautious one, but England started the game well.

Sterling tested Neuer in the 16th minute, cutting in from the left wing and finding room to unleash a drive to the far corner that did the German keeper’s good to get across.

Much of England’s penetrating feel came from Kieran Trippier on the right-hand side and he found Harry Maguire in a promising position with a high ball to the back post, but the center half header went over the bar.

Germany had plenty of possession in midfield and England were deep, but they warned of their threat when Havertz slid through Timo Werner, although Pickford was quick to nip out.

Just before half time, Mats Hummels had to intervene quickly to get away when Kane appeared to strike after Sterling’s outburst in the penalty area caused chaos.

After the break, Germany felt England had lost their way and came close when Havertz’s powerful drive was brilliantly knocked over by Pickford.

The match was even, but then came Grealish, whose name had been sung by the English fans throughout the match and who lived up to those hopes and expectations by providing the spark England had been missing.

England will enter their quarter-final in Rome on Saturday, knowing the win will see a semi-final and possibly a final at home at Wembley.

“Every team will look at us and know that we are dangerous. We want to do everything we can, so we have to persevere,” Kane said.

“There’s nothing bigger than this when the expectation is and we’ve delivered, so we should be proud, but we can’t stop here. We have a vision of where we want to go and we can’t stop now. Hopefully we can I come back here in the semi-finals and the final.”

However, Southgate is as reserved in his words as he is in tactics, saying he calmed down his players quickly.

“We played really well, we deserved the win, but I had to say to them right away: I’m the party pooper. If we don’t respond to that on Saturday, then it doesn’t count for anything.”

Additional reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris and Toby Davis

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.