The Hundred Promotes Competition With First Augmented Reality Cricket Game | News

LONDON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The Hundred – a new 100-ball cricket league, is teaming up with Threepipe, Mobsta and Aircards to create an epic game and new user experience to promote the league’s launch this summer.

For the first time, Mobsta’s hyper-local, verified location targeting is combined with an immersive Web-based Augmented Reality (WebAR) game built by Aircards, allowing families to participate in the event without leaving their living room. Mobsta, the Operator Intelligence Platform, uses operator data to validate inventory accuracy at each data point, meaning high-quality, incredibly accurate inventory inventory that can be matched to their location-derived audiences based on real and digital behavior.

mobsta has used this data to identify families interested in sports within a 50 km radius of the hundred event stadiums, to a completely unique WebAR game, where users will have the chance to immerse themselves in The Hundred’s stadium and compete in their own live-action version of the event from their phone.

Aircards creates best-in-class, highly innovative brand experiences, leveraging the power of Web-based Augmented Reality (WebAR) in partnership with the software industry leader, 8th Wall. The experience created for the ECB is an unprecedented use of the technology to create a highly interactive cricket playing experience.

The WebAR game includes team selection and character customization features, allowing users to enter their initials to personalize their player in the game. Other features included physics simulation, haptic vibration feedback and Spatial Analytics which enabled detailed analysis of user interactions in 3D space.

Jonathon Webb, Brand Manager The Hundred says: “The Hundred is all about innovation, so working on an augmented reality game to increase the engagement of our audiences is a really great opportunity and a great addition to our wider campaign. Working closely with Threepipe , Mobsta and Aircards, this AR game gives users a taste of what The Hundred will look like, from the gameplay format to in-game visuals and personalized kits. We want to open the doors of crickets to a wider audience and use this game through paid mobile advertising, its sophisticated targeting allows us to present The Hundred to our desired audience in a fun and engaging way.”

Jim Hawker, Co-Founder, Threepipe Reply: “We are always looking for innovative partners for our media plans and we were delighted to approach and work with Mobsta and Aircards for The Hundred this year. The game is a valuable part of our engagement strategy in driving awareness and ticket sales for this unique competition.”

About Mobsta:

Mobsta, the Operator Intelligence Platform, is one of the UK’s leading specialists in using highly accurate mobile operator data to build insights, audiences and measurement solutions based primarily on operator verified location data. It has exclusive rights to Ericsson Emodo technology that aggregates location data, content consumption and user behavior across devices in the physical world, connects it to offline datasets and translates it into audience segments that can be used in campaign planning, activated via digital advertising, or used to measure the campaign effect online and offline. The platform provides rich insight into the relationship between users and locations over time, enabling them to make smarter marketing decisions.

About Aircards:

Aircards is a leading provider of web-based augmented reality experiences, including recent high-profile launches with Disney, Samsung, Unilever, Dell Technologies, AB InBev and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Aircards offers an end-to-end service – from idea to development and cloud hosting.

About the 8th wall:

8th Wall is an award-winning computer vision software company that makes it possible to build interactive web-based augmented reality (WebAR) that can be experienced on any smartphone, no app required. 8th Wall has enabled AR activations for brands across industries including retail, food and beverage, travel and tourism, automotive, fashion, sports and entertainment. Customers of the platform include Nike, Sony Pictures, Burger King, General Mills, British Gas, Heineken, McDonald’s, LEGO, Swiss Airlines, Toyota, EVA Air, Red Bull, adidas, COACH and more. Read more about 8th Wall on Wall http://www.8thwall.com.

Over the Hundred:

The Hundred is a brand new sports league starting this summer (July 21-Aug 21). Combining blockbuster entertainment with world-class cricket, it invites everyone to fall in love with the game at its intense, exciting and incredible best.

Combining a new short, fast-paced form of cricket, with each game lasting less than three hours, and incredible entertainment beyond sports, The Hundred will make cricket more accessible to a wider audience. It’s simple: 100 balls per team, most runs win, so every ball counts.

The Hundred will consist of eight brand new teams from seven cities, with the men’s and women’s competitions taking place side by side: Welsh Fire (Cardiff), Southern Brave (Southampton), Northern Superchargers (Leeds), London Ghost, Trent Rockets (Nottingham), Oval Invincibles (London), Manchester Originals and Birmingham Phoenix. Each team will feature some of the best international and domestic cricketers from around the world, including the winners of the England Men’s and Women’s World Cup.

Matches are broadcast live on Sky Sports and BBC throughout the competition, so whether you’re watching from the ground or from home, you’ll be right in the middle of all the action.

About Three Pipe:

Threepipe is an award-winning brand performance agency with specialists in data, search, media, creative and PR. Discover more on http://www.threepipereply.com

