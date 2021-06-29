Tickets on sale now for Tarleton football at Globe Life Park September 18 Sep







Toby Rhodes american football

6/29/2021 2:00 PM

STEPHENVILLE Texan Football heads to Globe Life Park in Arlington on September 18 at 6 p.m. for their first look at its future WAC opponent, Southern Utah, and tickets are on sale now. All ticket purchases must be made on https://www.mlb.com/rangers/ballpark/globe-life-park/events/football through the Major League Baseball website. Ticket prices run up to $20 for Field Reserved seats. Parking passes are also available for $15. Globe Life Park is the former home of the Texas Rangers Baseball team and now plays the major sporting events in the metroplex. There are two ways to access your tickets and parking tickets with your mobile device: Download the MLB Ballpark app from your phone’s app store. Use the same email address and password you entered when purchasing your tickets to log in and follow the prompts until you reach the home screen. Tap the wallet icon at the bottom of the screen to view your tickets and parking tickets.

You can also access your tickets through your My Rangers Tickets account by visiting texasrangers.com/mytickets in your phone’s browser. Tap the green ‘Sign up to My Rangers tickets’ button and use the same email address and password you entered when purchasing your tickets to login. Once you’re logged in, your next event will appear under your name. Tap the blue “View all available inventory” button to view all the available events you’ve purchased. Coming off a 5-3 spring season, Tarleton will make his debut in the revitalized Western Athletic Conference. Southern Utah will join the WAC in the summer of 2022. Tarleton State University football season tickets are still available for the six home games, including those against new WAC rivals Sam Houston and Lamar. Reserved season tickets can be purchased online at TarletonSports.com/tickets.

