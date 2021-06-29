TV and Live Streaming Schedule





After being postponed due to COVID, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, July 23 and Sunday, August 8, 2021. As always, NBC, the home of the Olympics, will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations and can be streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock. When is Tennis at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics? Tennis is scheduled on Friday July 23 and Saturday July 31. Tokyo Olympics tennis schedule *Come back closer to the Games for a full rundown of where to watch Olympic tennis on NBC. Find the full Olympic program here. Friday July 23 Locations: Ariake Tennis Park Center Court, Court 1-11

Men’s singles first round

Women’s singles first round

Men’s doubles first round

Ladies double first round

Starts at 10pm EDT Saturday 24 July Locations: Ariake Tennis Park Center Court, Court 1-11

Men’s singles first round

Women’s singles first round

Men’s doubles first round

Ladies double first round

Starts at 10pm EDT sunday july 25 Locations: Ariake Tennis Park Center Court, Court 1-11

Men’s singles second round

Women’s singles second round

Men’s doubles, second round

Women’s doubles, second round

Starts at 10pm EDT Monday July 26 Locations: Ariake Tennis Park Center Court, Court 1-11

Men’s singles second round

Women’s singles third round

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Women’s doubles, second round/quarterfinalfinal

Starts at 10pm EDT tuesday 27 july Locations: Ariake Tennis Park Center Court, Court 1-11

Men’s singles third round

Women’s singles quarterfinals

Men’s doubles, semi-finals

Women’s doubles, quarter finals

Mixed doubles first round

Starts at 10pm EDT wednesday 28 july Locations: Ariake Tennis Park Center Court, Court 1-2

Men’s singles quarter-finals

Women’s singles semi-finals

Women’s doubles, semi-finals

Mixed Doubles Quarter Finals

Starts at 10pm EDT thursday 29 july Locations: Ariake Tennis Park Center Court, Court 1-2

Men’s singles semi-finals

Men’s Double Gold Medal Competition

Men’s Double Victory Ceremony

Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal

Mixed doubles, semifinals

Starts at 11pm EDT Story continues Friday July 30 Locations: Ariake Tennis Park Center Court, Court 1

Men’s singles bronze medal match

Women’s singles bronze medal match

Women’s singles gold medal match

Women’s Singles Victory Ceremony

Women’s double bronze medal

Bronze Medal Mixed Doubles Competition

Starts at 11pm EDT Saturday July 31 Locations: Ariake Tennis Park Center Court

Men’s singles gold medal match

Men’s Singles Victory Ceremony

Women’s Double Gold Medal Competition

Women’s double victory ceremony

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match

Mixed Doubles Victory Ceremony

Starts at 11pm EDT How To Watch Tokyo Tennis Olympics: TV & Live Streaming Schedule originally appeared on NBCSports.com

