TV and Live Streaming Schedule

After being postponed due to COVID, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, July 23 and Sunday, August 8, 2021.
As always, NBC, the home of the Olympics, will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations and can be streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock.
When is Tennis at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?
Tennis is scheduled on Friday July 23 and Saturday July 31.
Tokyo Olympics tennis schedule
*Come back closer to the Games for a full rundown of where to watch Olympic tennis on NBC. Find the full Olympic program here.
Friday July 23
Locations: Ariake Tennis Park Center Court, Court 1-11
Men’s singles first round
Women’s singles first round
Men’s doubles first round
Ladies double first round
Starts at 10pm EDT
Saturday 24 July
Locations: Ariake Tennis Park Center Court, Court 1-11
Men’s singles first round
Women’s singles first round
Men’s doubles first round
Ladies double first round
Starts at 10pm EDT
sunday july 25
Locations: Ariake Tennis Park Center Court, Court 1-11
Men’s singles second round
Women’s singles second round
Men’s doubles, second round
Women’s doubles, second round
Starts at 10pm EDT
Monday July 26
Locations: Ariake Tennis Park Center Court, Court 1-11
Men’s singles second round
Women’s singles third round
Men’s doubles, quarterfinals
Women’s doubles, second round/quarterfinalfinal
Starts at 10pm EDT
tuesday 27 july
Locations: Ariake Tennis Park Center Court, Court 1-11
Men’s singles third round
Women’s singles quarterfinals
Men’s doubles, semi-finals
Women’s doubles, quarter finals
Mixed doubles first round
Starts at 10pm EDT
wednesday 28 july
Locations: Ariake Tennis Park Center Court, Court 1-2
Men’s singles quarter-finals
Women’s singles semi-finals
Women’s doubles, semi-finals
Mixed Doubles Quarter Finals
Starts at 10pm EDT
thursday 29 july
Locations: Ariake Tennis Park Center Court, Court 1-2
Men’s singles semi-finals
Men’s Double Gold Medal Competition
Men’s Double Victory Ceremony
Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal
Mixed doubles, semifinals
Starts at 11pm EDT
Friday July 30
Locations: Ariake Tennis Park Center Court, Court 1
Men’s singles bronze medal match
Women’s singles bronze medal match
Women’s singles gold medal match
Women’s Singles Victory Ceremony
Women’s double bronze medal
Bronze Medal Mixed Doubles Competition
Starts at 11pm EDT
Saturday July 31
Locations: Ariake Tennis Park Center Court
Men’s singles gold medal match
Men’s Singles Victory Ceremony
Women’s Double Gold Medal Competition
Women’s double victory ceremony
Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
Mixed Doubles Victory Ceremony
Starts at 11pm EDT
