Your Guide to July 4th Events in Genesee, Shiawassee, and Lapeer Counties
FLINT, MI Numerous events are scheduled to celebrate Independence Day in Genesee County, ranging from fireworks to live music, a carnival, and more.
The Fourth of July falls on Sunday this year and events to celebrate the holiday begin leading up to the day and take place on Independence Day.
Here’s a look below at what events are happening in Genesee and Lapeer counties.
Flint Water Festival
The annual festival runs Friday, July 2 – Sunday, July 4 at the Berston Field House, 3300 Saginaw St., in Flint.
Friday’s events begin at 3 p.m. with a water ride, AR (augmented reality) concert experience and live entertainment from Heatwave.
Saturday’s activities include a water art walk, tunes from DJ Hype, and live music from Roger Jones Music. Events start at 3pm
The last day, July 4, activities start at 2:00 PM with a petting zoo and pony rides. At 4pm there will be a water chat with Grammy-nominated gospel singer Tiff Joy.
Tunes from a DJ carry the night to the fireworks that start at 10pm
Find more information about the event, visit here.
Fenton Freedom Festival Street Experience
The festival will take place on Friday, July 2 from 5pm-9pm in downtown Fenton.
Activities during the festival include a coronation of Mai Nguyen, Fenton Freedom Festival Queen, a petting zoo, cornhole, table tennis, DJ, games and live entertainment.
Ice cream treats of Uncle Rays Dairyland ice cream are given away for free to the first 200 people.
The Trio band will perform from 5-7pm near the Ciao Italian Bistro and Wine Bar, 110 S. Leroy St. in Fenton. After the Trio performance, Betty B and the Rope Walkers take the stage from 7-9pm.
During the above time frames, but near The Laundry, 125 W. Shiawassee Ave. , in Fenton, Joe Snider will perform on Cello, followed by Paul Scheller on Sax.
On Saturday, July 3 at 10 AM, a free show from the Silver Lake Ski Club will take place at Silver Lake Park, 16000 Jennings Road, in Fenton.
Event organizers say they are hopeful that the festival will resume next year with the July 4 parade, fireworks and other traditional activities.
Find more information about the festival here.
Fireworks of the Municipality of Clio Area
The municipality, a private organization made up of dedicated volunteers, plans to start making fireworks again this year.
The presentation begins on Sunday, July 4 at 10:15 PM at the Clio Amphitheater, 310 Rogers Lodge Drive, in Clio.
For more information about the show, visit here.
North Branch Fourth of July Grand Parade
The parade starts at noon. on Sunday, July 4, beginning at North Branch High School, 6598 Brush St. in North Branch. The theme of the parades is pride of the birthplace.
Later in the evening, at dusk, there are fireworks in the high school. For more information visit here.
Otter Lake fireworks
The evening kicks off on Saturday, July 3 at 6:00 PM with live music from local bands at Village Park in Otter Lake.
After the animation, a fireworks show takes place at 10 p.m.
For more information about the event, visit here.
Corunna Fourth of July Celebration
The 4th of July celebration in Corunna will last all day on Sunday and will kick off at 7am with a 5K run and walk, a car show from 8am to 2pm, the Firecracker Parade in the city center at 11am, a Ferris wheel for children and swing rides from 12pm-6pm, as well as a petting zoo and pony rides from 1pm-5pm
A Fireworks Party finale, presented by Meijer, Inc. and Memorial Healthcare, is scheduled to begin at dusk.
More information about the festivities can be found online here.
