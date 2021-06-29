Val Littlefield appointed to SEC . executive committee





University of Georgia president Jere Morehead will begin a two-year term as chairman of the SEC’s executive committee on July 1, the Southeastern Conference announced on Tuesday. Morehead will take over as president after a two-year term as vice president. The president of the University of Florida, Dr. Kent Fuchs, will begin a two-year term as vice chairman of the committee, while University of Mississippi faculty representative Ron Rychlak will remain as secretary. Joining the committee is the president of the University of Alabama, Dr. Stuart Bell, who will become vice president in 2023. Continuing members of the committee include the Vice Chancellor of Vanderbilt University and the Director of Athletics Dr. Candice Storey Lee; University of Missouri Senior Assistant Director of Athletics, Chief Operating Officer & Senior Woman Administrator Sarah Reesman, and University of South Carolina faculty representative Dr. Val Littlefield. The SEC’s executive committee consists of the three conference officials and four individuals elected at the regular annual conference meeting. The elected members are composed of a Chief Executive Officer, a Director of Athletics, a senior female administrator and a representative of the Athletics faculty. The primary responsibility of the SEC’s Executive Committee is to approve the annual operating budget of the Conference and oversee all financial and tax affairs of the Conference as administered by the auditor. Executive Committee of Southeast Conference 2021-2022 Jere Morehead (Georgia), Chairman

dr. Kent Fuchs (Florida), Vice President

Ron Rychlak (Ole Miss), secretary

dr. Stuart Bell (Alabama)

dr. Candice Storey Lee (Vanderbilt)

Sarah Reesman (Missouri)

dr. Val Littlefield (South Carolina) –sec–

