Cricket-Root leads England to five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in ODI series opener





(Reuters) – Joe Root celebrated his 150th one-day international appearance with an unbeaten half-century as England claimed a five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their series opener at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday. Cricket – First One Day International – England v Sri Lanka – Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street, Great Britain – June 29, 2021 England’s Joe Root waves to the crowd after winning the Action Images match via Reuters/Andrew Boyers England opener Jonny Bairstow, chasing a 186 goal, got off to a quick start as England reached 50 within five overs, but soon lost his opening partner Liam Livingstone, who cut a delivery from Chamika Karunaratne squarely halfway through. Bairstow fell seven runs short in half a century after being bowled by Binura Fernando, and the hosts were soon reduced to 80-4 when Dushmantha Chameera cheaply removed skipper Eoin Morgan (6) and Sam Billings (3). Root and all-rounder Moeen Ali (28) bonded patiently with 91 runs to keep the ship stable. Chameera returned to sack Ali but Root finished with an unbeaten 79 and along with Sam Curran made sure there were no further problems as England took the win in the 35th over. MIDDLE OVER COLLAPSE Chris Woakes led the English bowling attack with a four-wicket-haul, while an exhausted Sri Lankan side was knocked out for 185 with 7.3 overs to spare. Woakes, who played his first ODI in nine months, finished an impressive 4-18 from his 10 overs as the tourists lost their last seven wickets for 40 runs. I am delighted. The way the guys started and kept up the whole time we were in the field left us in a really good position, Morgan said. All credit to our bowling unit today, it really fired. Sri Lanka’s batters struggled to post big scores in the previous 3-0 Twenty20 series loss to England and it came as no surprise when they crumbled into the middle overs again. The tourists arrived at the game without three senior players – Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka – who were all sent home after a violation of bio-bubble protocols. Captain Kusal Perera scored a gritty 73 and shared a 99-run fourth-wicket score with Wanindu Hasaranga to keep England at bay. It was Woakes who ended the partnership and the collapse started with Hasaranga (54) hollowing out to Livingstone with a deep mid-wicket from a short ball. Left arm paceman David Willey cleared Perera en route to 3-44, with the innings ending when Sam Billings took out Praveen Jayawickrama with a direct hit. Hasaranga did a good job for the team, we got a partnership, but not enough, said Perera. But two more games to go. It’s a team game, we have to come together to get a good score. The second game of the three-game series will be played in The Oval on Thursday. Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

