B/R ranks Aggies’ underrated WR corps 3rd in SEC





Another day, another contempt for the Texas A&M Football team. Technically, the national media has been extremely praising this Aggie football team, but in this case, they may have waved and missed. Bleker Report published an article in which the best receiving corps in every 2021 football team conference and unsurprisingly, the Aggies were near the top. That said, they weren’t as close as many fans expected. For example, the Texas A&M Football team was ranked third in the SEC, which is still a big achievement. Amazingly, the Aggies were in third place, despite being arguably the conference’s top returning tight end included on this list. Go into that later. The Texas A&M Football team may have the most proven receiving corps at the conference On the surface, the Aggies don’t seem like a team that should be at the top of the league when it comes to any kind of host categories. Why should the team that was ranked 9th in the SEC last season in receiving recruits? Well, for starters, Texas A&M’s 234.1 yards per game were extremely deceptive. The Aggies had their best recruit in 5-star Demond Demas on the bench all season while the rest of the receivers struggled with injuries and opt-outs. So is Caleb Chapman, who quickly emerged as a major threat to TAMU before going down with an injury against Florida. So is Jhamon Ausbon, the player believed to be Aggies’ leading returning receiver. Ausbon has opted out of the 2020-21 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the coming season, Jimbo Fisher will return Ainias Smith, a versatile receiver, Caleb Chapman, a great deep threat, and perhaps most importantly, Jalen Wydermyer, a tight end of first-round caliber. The team’s eight best receivers from last year are returning, which is why it’s extremely confusing to see the Aggies standing behind Alabama and Georgia, neither of whom has their best returning receiver back in 2021. Alabama will specifically lose its quarterback and top two wideouts, so why should they be listed so highly? In short, reputation. At this point, Fisher and his team won’t be concerned about their receiving corps being ranked 3rd in the SEC. In any case, it will serve as motivation for this unit to have an explosive year. Ainias Smith is expected to have another 500+ yard season, while Demond Demas could explode onto the scene with terrifying athleticism. Last year, he sat on the bench as he adjusted to a more complicated college-level system. Don’t sleep on this Texas A&M Football team because they may be making some waves in college football this coming season.

