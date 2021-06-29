Christs Churchs Chase Healey completes what he started on the track





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. The pandemic left Chase Healey a little unfinished on the tennis court. Healey entered the state tournament in eighth, expecting his next step forward as a freshman. The pandemic has put a brake on that. Healey made up for that lost time and made it a time to remember for Christs Church. The All-News4Jax Boy Tennis Player of the Year was relentless on the court, going undefeated and winning the Class 1A Overall Individual State Championship. And the sophomore has just started. He is already back at work, trying to improve for a chance to defend his title in 2022. That’s a feat only once in sports history by an area boys player, Duvals George Yenawine in 1922-23. Healey is only the ninth field boys’ player to win an overall individual singles championship. Advertisement Sometimes it puts a little extra pressure, especially like next season, because there are higher standards and expectations, Healey said. But as long as you’re able to persevere and improve and handle it well, it’s worth it. Healey has been unbeatable in just about every step of his high school career. Healey was undefeated until the state tournament as an eighth-grader and didn’t lose in the abbreviated 2020 season. He started to expect big things that year, but the pandemic forced the cancellation of just about the entire spring sports calendar. This year, Healey made up for that lost time. In the regular season, he defeated every opponent except Bishops Justin Bobo, who fought Healey to an 8-4 match. Healey rumbled through the postseason, running for the singles title by conceding just five points and beating James Germinal through injury. In singles overall, Healey defeated Justin Lyons of Pensacola Catholic 6-4, 6-4. Advertisement Healey said that experience was unforgettable as countless friends, classmates and teachers came to watch his last game in Sanford. It was a great experience because they could see, I mean most of them here, they’re like oh, he plays tennis and he’s a very good player. But they’ve never actually seen me play, Healey said. So it was really nice for them to finally see what it was like. Athlete, School, Class Justin Bobo, Episcopal, Sr., just three defeats on the spot, all to first team squads Joe Hajj, Chase Healey and Andrew Kelley. Went 8-3 in regular season and 8-4 in doubles. District and region champion. Daniel Berenblit, Flagler Palm Coast, Jr., went 11-2 at No. 1 singles and was the only player to win the state champion and Mr. Tennis, Sami Ozzor, defeated. Chace Caven, Stanton, So., went 7-1 in the regular season, losing just once to fellow first-teamer Joe Hajj. District and regional champion. Reached the semifinals of the doubles at the 2A state tournament with brother Blake. Advertisement Joe Hajj, Bolles, Jr., went 7-3 at No. 1 singles, losing only once locally. District and regional champion in both singles and doubles. Reached singles semifinals on state. Chase Healey, Christs Church, So., All-News4Jax Player of the Year became the first individual champion in school history by claiming the Class 1A crown. Only one loss in his high school career (in the 2019 state tournament) starting in eighth grade. Andrew Kelly, Ponte Vedra, Jr., District and Regional Champion in both singles and doubles. No losses locally during the regular season. Won its only match in Class 3A state tournament. Athlete, School, Class Andrew Ferris, Creekside, Sr. Aryan GuptaSo, Creekside. Adam LoganPonte Vedra Jr. Quade SaldanRidgeview Jr. Keagan Van HalterChrist Church, Sr. Zach Yuu, Bolles, Sr.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax – All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news4jax.com/sports/2021/06/29/all-news4jax-boys-tennis-christs-churchs-chase-healey-finishes-what-he-started-on-the-court/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos