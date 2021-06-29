‘Does the Dutch cricket team exist?’ – Peter Borren gives an appropriate answer to a Twitter user’s question





Peter Borren took note of the Twitterati’s sarcastic tweet and came up with an appropriate response.

The final of the first edition of the World Test Championship between India and New Zealand ended a few days ago. However, the fans are still very much involved in the WTC Final. The incidents involving the game, the players involved and the team including India and New Zealand have become the focal point of discussion in the cricket fraternity. Notably, the WTC final resulted in New Zealand being crowned Test Champions after beating India by eight wickets. On Monday, June 28, former Dutch cricketer Peter Borren caught the eye when he responded to a tweet from a cricket fan about the WTC final. A cricket fan tweeted: Shubman Gill’s catch to fire Ross Taylor has been named Nissan Play of the Test in WTC final by ICC In response to the tweet, Borren tweeted, lol. In particular, Peter represented New Zealand in the early days of his cricket career. The batsman was part of the Kiwis U19 team during the 2002 U19 World Cup alongside Ross Taylor and Jesse Ryder. LOL. https://t.co/JoCWYmxEr7 — Peter Borren (@dutchiepdb) June 28, 2021 The Dutch cricketer’s tweet caused outrage among Indian cricket fans as they saw it as a mockery of the Indonesian players. So, getting back to Peter, an Indian cricket fan took a jibe asking if the Holland Cricket team even exists. Holland cricket team exists? asked a fan. Peter Borren gives an appropriate answer to the troller Borren took note of the Twitterati’s sarcastic tweet and came up with an appropriate response. The former Dutch skipper claimed that the Dutch national team does exist. Although they struggle to get going, all players wear the orange T-shirt with pride. ‘Exists’. Fair. Difficulty paying rent. But wear the orange with pride, replied Peter Borren. ‘Exists’.

Fair.

Difficulty paying rent…

But wear the orange with pride https://t.co/wtcKRu6tAz — Peter Borren (@dutchiepdb) June 28, 2021 The Dutch cricket team is not a very well known part of the cricket fraternity as the game of cricket has yet to reach the masses in the country. However, the Dutch team has delivered some impressive performances in the past. They were part of the ODI World Cups no less than four times in 1996, 2003, 2007 and 2011. Meanwhile, it was in 2009 that the Dutch team gained worldwide recognition. The Netherlands made history in the 2009 T20 World Cup when they defeated England’s mighty team in a group match.

