Sports
NFL Proudly Declares ‘Football Is Gay’ In New Video
In a video shared on Twitter Monday, the National Football League declared, “Football is gay.”
In white letters on a black background, the word ‘gay’ was replaced by words like ‘lesbian’, ‘beautiful’, ‘queer’, ‘transgender’, ‘power’ and ‘life’.
The video’s final statement: “Football is for everyone.”
The NFL released the video in response to Las Vegas Raiders player Carl Nassib coming out last week, league spokesman Samantha Roth told Outsports. Nassib is the first active NFL player to come out as gay.
In a video shared to Instagram on June 21, Nassib said he finally felt comfortable enough to get the announcement “off my chest.”
“Actually, I’m hoping videos like this and the whole coming out process just won’t be necessary one day, but until then I’m going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting, that’s compassionate” , says Nassib. said, adding that he would donate $100,000 to The Trevor Project, an LGBTQ youth suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization.
The NFL tweeted support for Nassib after he came out announcing it would match his donation to the Trevor project.
The NFL has previously supported The Trevor Project as part of the Pride at NFL campaign, a public-facing commitment to better support LGBTQ employees, fans and players. The logo of the non-profit organization is on the Proud of NFL website. The NFL also partnered with The Trevor Project for a National Coming Out Day PSA in the fall.
The video posted by the NFL on Monday featured a: statistic from The Trevor Project’s research: “LGBTQ+ youth with at least one accepting adult have a 40% lower risk of suicide attempts,” reads full screen text.
Sam Rapoport, the NFL’s director of diversity, told Outsports that the league released the “Football is for Everyone” ad to show greater support for both Nassib and LGBTQ fans.
“I’m proud of the clear message this spot is sending to the NFL’s LGBTQ+ fans: this game is definitely for you,” said Rapoport. “I’ll be playing the first line in my head over and over all season.”
The same day the video came out, Amit Paley, CEO and Executive Director of The Trevor Project, wrote a: op-ed for The New York Times calls on managers, coaches, trainers, schools and professional sports associations to “break the silence and stigma surrounding being LGBTQ in sport by fostering a safe, inclusive and affirmative climate.”
He wrote that LGBTQ youth “have reported avoiding sports out of fear, rather than lack of interest, citing experiences of locker room bullying and alienation from teammates.”
Paley also shared The Trevor Project statistic in the NFL’s video, adding, “For many young people, coaches, managers and trainers can be that one adult.”
In response to the NFL’s ad, The Trevor Project wrote on Twitter, “Thank you for supporting LGBTQ youth.”
LGBTQ people responded to the ad on social media in different ways.
Some said the announcement was a big step forward or brought tears in their eyes:
Others accused the NFL of trying to pander to LGBTQ people during Pride Month, and some drew attention to the differences in the NFL’s reactions to Nassib’s coming out and to Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality in 2016.
Tim Ellis, the NFL’s chief marketing officer, told Outsports that the ad is about “the importance of inclusion” and celebrating Pride.
“It is imperative that we use our voice and use the NFL platform to drive positive change, including supporting what our players care about and stand for,” he said.
