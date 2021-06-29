Acton-Boxborough Girls Tennis Wins Another Girls Tennis State Championship

WESTFORD – It was the most COVID of championships.

Moving two cities. An opponent was holding traffic. A match that starts 90 minutes later – indoors.

All the scrambling and resetting of a common theme over the past 18 months resulted in Anwita Kasar serving in front of a captive audience to end a dominant win to close out another dominant season.

As soon as I woke up this morning I knew this was going to be a weird day, said Kasar, a rising senior and member of Acton-Boxborough’s No. 2 double steam. I do not know why.

Itused to beweird. And great.

Redundant in fact: Captains and recently graduated seniors Lindsay Ristaino, Ashleigh Parlman and Makena Muindi recreated their mini-pyramid pose from the girls’ Division 1 state tennis championships they won as underclassmen.

AB (16-0) added another title on Tuesday to a trophy cabinet with hardware from 2008, 2012, 2013, 2018, 2019 and 2021, skipping last year only as the season was canceled due to the pandemic.

Itssooonice, Parlmansaid. After we took away last year, we’re all really hungry.”

Due to the heat of the building which had reached temperatures close to 90 degrees by the original 9:30am start time in Acton, the match was moved to WestFitswim and the tennis club.

A plus for AB, as some of the team members have already played and trained here several times. Not so for Shrewsbury, who had to endure a backup on the way to the race due to a delay on the roads.

It took just over an hour for AB’s three singles Parlman, SaanviVutukur and Niki Surapaneni, who lost a combined match, to take the crown. The wins led to short celebrations in the indoor facility, which got warm but not stifling.

However, there was still tennis to play.

Let’s watch the dubs, named one of AB’s players, start a shuffling parade of parents and members of both teams to the other side of WestFit, where Kasar and Muindi were part of the final game of the day, playing on field no. 5.

With the first doubles already concluded, AB’s Anjali Dasari and Ristainowon 6-1, 6-0 Kasar and Muindi suddenly found themselves in the spotlight as a crowd slowly grew on the edge of empty runway No. 4.

AB was leading 4-0 and the final result had already been arranged. The excitement grew with each passing point, knowing that a party was about to erupt. However, Kasar, who served at 5-2, felt some tension.

It was nerve-wracking, she said after the award ceremony.

When a Shrewsbury volley went on for a long time, the cheers finally got going as the rest of the AB side stormed onto the pitch to circle Kasar and Muindi in a group hug.

Winning the title again made all the reshuffles at the start of the day worthwhile.

We’ve had a crazy year,” Parlman said, “so we all knew the game was going to happen anyway. As long as we knew that, we were good to go.

It feels so good,” Muindi added. “I can’t really describe it because I’ve never been a state champion, but this is something I’ll probably never forget.

Parlman and Vutukur, ranked No. 1 and No. 2 respectively, both won 6-0, 6-0. Surpaneni, at number 3, was a 6-0, 6-1 winner.

Just after the celebrations began, AB head coach Mike Gardner recounted the discussions leading up to the switch to WestFit.

Some kids play here, they know it very well,” he said. “We didn’t want this to be at 5 tomorrow. Someone thought it would be cooler, I said no, it gets hotter. We didn’t want to wait. Then they said let’s play Thursday morning. Well, it’s going to rain (Thursday). Eventually we would end up here. Solets are now getting it done.

AB has done the job again.

When asked if all winning has become routine, Gardner said it was the pandemic that made 2021 seem endless.

This year old,” he said. “Because of the late start (of the season) and everything else. No, it’s fantastic.”

Perhaps 2022 will make this dominance look like new again, with Natalia Roehr, Vutukurand Surapaneniback as captains. Maybe the finals will be held outside and not with the 4th of July weekend approaching.

weird year? Certainly. Why would you end it any other way?

“As soon as we got to high school (Tuesday morning), something felt even stranger,” Kasar said, “and when we got here, I thought, we should forget about that and move on.

“We have to win this thing.

Follow Tim Dumas on Twitter @TimDumas.