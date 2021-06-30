Larry Bird was so competitive he turned a Dream Team signature into a race against time

While every professional athlete is competitive, Larry Bird has taken things to the next level. While a quick look at his Boston Celtics star’s resume will confirm that the forward was both a talented individual performer and a proven winner, Larry Legend’s game was more than just skill. The attacker was also confident in his own abilities and was able to crush the competition with some brutal trash talk.

Bird’s winning ways were not limited to basketball, however. During his time on the Dream Team, he took his competitive spirit to a new arena – signing autographs at lightning speed – and unsurprisingly, he took first place.

Larry Bird was not lacking in competitiveness or confidence

If you ask an NBA fan about a player who was willing to do whatever it took to win, the first name they mention is Michael Jordan. Larry Legend was no slouch when it comes to trash, though.

Over the years, numerous stories have emerged of Bird’s fusion of competitiveness and confidence. Most follow a pretty standard pattern – the attacker tells a defender exactly how he will score and does exactly that on his way to victory – there are a few more colorful stories. For example, on one occasion, he told the Phoenix Suns bench that he was tired of playing against them before he scored a winning three-pointer. On another occasion, the Celtics star went so far as to say it was disrespectful when other teams ordered “a white man” to defend him.

Even as he stepped away from the hardwood, Bird had been very confident. After a night of partying, for instance, he decided he wouldn’t be joining the Celtics for their post-championship trip to the White House. If the president wants to see me, he knows where to find me,” he told his teammates before heading home.

Those anecdotes, combined with his resume on the field, paint a very specific picture of Bird. Not only did the Celtics attacker know how to win, but he had more than enough confidence to do whatever it took to claim first place.

Larry Bird even made autographs a chance to be the best

Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird signs autograph in 2001. | Chitose Suzuki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

When the Dream Team went to the 1992 Olympics, the team was made up of some of the best NBA players to ever hit the hardwood. While that reality led to some famously intense scrimmages, it also provided a natural opportunity for stars to assert their dominance across various competitions. One, it seems, was signing autographs.

In a GQ oral history on the Dream Team, NBA vice president of public relations Brian McIntyre told that unique story.

I had about eighty basketballs in my room in Barcelona and had to get the players to sign them all. Bird was the last man and he says, “What’s the fastest someone has done it?” I said, “Anywhere from eight minutes to twenty.” And Bird said, ‘I’ll be the fastest. Time me.” Brian McIntyre

It’s not surprising, given Bird’s competitive nature, that he did just that. While it probably didn’t get the highest quality autographs, he left McIntyre’s room with a Dream Team record.

“So he signs them, and he throws me the last one,” McIntyre continued. “Okay, what’s up?” “Whoa, four and a half minutes!” And he says, ‘Yes!’ Competitive to the end.’

Michael Jordan also had some competitive moments during the 1992 Olympics

While the Dream Team didn’t face much adversity en route to the gold medal, they still found ways to work their competitive muscles away from the field. In addition to Bird’s lightning-fast autographs, Michael Jordan also competed on the ping pong table and on the golf course.

Regarding the former, the general story is that Christian Laettner defeated MJ and His Airness was out for revenge. He reportedly had a ping pong table delivered to his hotel room and spent two days practicing before beating the Duke Blue Devil in a rematch. While Laettner said he couldn’t remember losing in a rematch, it’s safe to assume there were still a number of high-stakes table tennis matches going on.

During his time in Barcelona, ​​Jordan also lost a round of golf to Chuck Daly. Unable to handle that defeat, His Airness challenged the coach to a rematch at the next available time; according to Rick Reilly, that meant knocking on Daly’s hotel room door at 4 a.m. the next morning and refusing to leave until he agreed to return to the course. During that second round, Jordan won.

During the prime of their respective careers, Larry Bird and Michael Jordan were two of the most competitive men around. Unsurprisingly, bringing them together in the Dream Team resulted in a lot of high stakes fights in addition to a gold medal.

