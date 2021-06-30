Fleury of Golden Knights wins Vezina Trophy for best goalkeeper in NHL





Marc Andre Fleury of the Vegas Golden Knights won the Vezina Trophy as the best goalkeeper in the NHL on Tuesday.

Fleury, who was a finalist for the award for the first time in his 17 seasons NHL career, was 26-10-0, finishing third in the NHL in wins and shutouts (six), and third in goals against average ( 1.98) and save percentage (0.928) among goalkeepers to play at least 20 games. He started the season 5-0-0 and finished with wins in each of his last nine starts. “I think of course it has always helped to have a really good team in front of me,” said Fleury. “The whole staff, the trainers keep me loose and ready to go every night. For me, I just love the game. I still have a lot of passion for the game and still have a lot of fun playing the game. lucky to do what I love to do.” Fleury helped Vegas (40-14-2) finish second in the Honda West Division and qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth straight season. The Golden Knights lost to the Montreal Canadiens in six games in the best-of-7 Stanley Cup Semifinals. “My teammates, as I said, they were great,” said Fleury. “Always playing a good defense for me. My partner Robin Lehner for his support throughout the season. The goalkeeper coach Mike Rosati. Adjusted some small things here and there and I think [he] helped me all season. The fans. At the start of the season with no one in the stands and finally having them at full capacity in Vegas was so much fun. It just brings the emotion and the atmosphere into the building and it was a lot of fun.” Video: Best Plays by Vezina Trophy Winner Marc Andre Fleury Fleury conceded two goals or less in 25 of 36 starts and with Lehner, he helped Vegas win the Jennings Trophy for conceding fewest goals during the regular season (124). Fleury ranks third in NHL history with 492 wins behind Patrick Roy (551) and Martin Brodeur (691). “He had an incredible year,” said Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer when Fleury was announced as a finalist. “We wouldn’t have had the record we had, we wouldn’t be here without the year he had. You have to take your hats off to him. He had some setback there last year (losing playing time after Lehner was taken over in In instead of lying down, he appeared in the camp and fought and battled. “It turned into what I think a Vezina trophy should be. In typical Marc-Andre way I congratulated him… and he immediately told me it was a team award and how well the team played for him, but you can Don’t overlook his contributions to what we do and the season he had.” Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Philipp Grubauer of the Colorado Avalanche were the other finalists for the award, which is presented annually and voted on by the NHL’s general managers before the postseason. Vasilevskiy was 31-10-1 leading the NHL in victories for the fourth straight season. He was eighth in GAA (2.21), sixth in save percentage (0.925) and fourth in shutouts (five). Grubauer was 30-9-1 and finished second in wins (30), one behind Vasilevskiy and a draw Semyon Varlamov of the New York Islanders for the NHL lead with seven shutouts. Voting Vezina Trophy 2021 Points (1st-3rd) Marc-Andre Fleury, VGK 108 (14-11-5)

2. Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL 99 (12-12-3)

Philipp Grubauer, COL 36 (2-6-8)

4. Connor Hellebuyck, WPG 13 (2-0-3)

5. Semyon Varlamov, NYI 11 (1-1-3)

6. Hair Saros, NSH10 (0-1-7)

7. Mike Smith, EDM 2 (0-0-2) Point Allocation: 5-3-1 (1st-2nd-3rd)

