Hockey-Tokyo spotlight offers game great opportunity to restore fading appeal





Dutchman Eva de Goede (L) challenges Argentina’s Luciana Aymar in their women’s gold hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympics on Aug. 10, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

TOKYO, June 30 (Reuters) – In a few weeks, Tokyo hockey players will line up for the 24th time for the Summer Olympics, knowing that the days could be numbered as a core sport in the Games unless they get a show may care about kickstarting a resurgence in its waning global profile. Often ranked among the world’s most popular sports, in part due to India’s large fan base, hockey has remained a niche game in many countries and struggles to generate the kind of global interest that elite-level sports like athletics and swimming can spark. Like many team sports, hockey has been plagued with competitive disruptions over the past 18 months due to restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic. But supporters already breathed a big sigh of relief in 2013: hockey survived a vote that could have led to a recommendation by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to exclude it from the Games. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, hockey struggled to attract spectators. With the coronavirus already putting restrictions on stadium crowds and buzz, this time around, hockey will rely even more on broadcast television to grab the attention of sports fans. “There was a bit of a wake-up call from the IOC… regarding hockey, based on attendance and numbers at the Olympics,” said Thierry Weil, Chief Executive Officer of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), in January 2019 against Reuters. . Frenchman Weil, who previously worked as a marketing director at the global football organization FIFA, was recently one of the driving forces behind the introduction of hockey fives, a variation of the game with just five players on each team instead of the standard 11. The compact size allows for shorter matches, played on a smaller field, making tournaments easier and faster to organize in countries with limited facilities. FIH President Narinder Batra, who also heads the Indian Olympic Association, has previously said his dream was to see hockey fives at the Olympics. Rugby Sevens, a variation on the full version of the sport, made its Olympic debut in Rio. INDIAN HOPE But the Tokyo Olympics tournament follows the standard format, lasting two full weeks, and both consist of 12 squads of 16 players each for both men’s and women’s medal competitions. Much of the focus within the men’s hockey world will be on how far Australia – currently the best-ranked nation in the world by the FIH – and world champions Belgium can go in Tokyo, while defending Olympic champion Argentina and European champion the Netherlands will also go. be in the spotlight. It will also be interesting if the eight-time Olympic champion India can roar back after winning a gold medal at the 1980 Games: A strong performance by the South Asian country’s Indian men’s team would excite the massive fan base there, leaving the sport is too big for the IOC to ignore. In the women’s competition, among others, reigning Olympic champion Great Britain and the world top three of the Netherlands, Argentina and Germany are the countries to keep an eye on. Star players and charismatic talents can spice up any sport, so much is expected of Indian captain Manpreet Singh, winner of the FIH’s Player of the Year award in 2019, the last time it was awarded – a first for an Indian hockey player. Meanwhile, the Dutch Player of the Year, Dutch captain Eva de Goede, will bear the weight of fans’ expectations as the World and European champions hope to regain the gold medal they won in London in 2012 and Beijing in 2012. 2008 after slipping to silver in Rio. Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

