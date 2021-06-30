After a memorable regular season for Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid unanimously wins the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid won the Hart Trophy as the most valuable NHL player, becoming only the second player in the 97-year history of the award to win it unanimously.

McDavid placed first on all 100 Professional Hockey Writers Association ballots. Previously, only Wayne Gretzky won the Hart unanimously in 1981-82, also with the Oilers.

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews took 69 votes in second place, finishing second in voting to McDavid. Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon came in third. McDavid also won the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHLPA’s Most Outstanding Player. Matthews and Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby were the other finalists for the Lindsay.

McDavid led the NHL with 105 points in 56 games. His average of 1.88 points per game was the 22nd best in NHL history and the highest since Mario Lemieux’s average of 2.30 points per game in 1995-96. McDavid also led the NHL with 72 assists.

This was his second Hart Trophy and third Lindsay Award win, coupled with his third NHL scoring title. McDavid’s Hart Trophy win followed teammate Leon Draisaitl’s last season. The Oilers are the first team to have several Hart Trophy winners in consecutive seasons since the Boston Bruins in 1968-69 (Phil Esposito) and 1969-70 (Bobby Orr).

At other awards ceremonies, Vegas Golden Knights goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury won his first Vezina trophy as the NHL’s best goalkeeper. It marked the first time Fleury had been nominated for the award after 17 seasons in the NHL with the Vegas Golden Knights and Pittsburgh Penguins. He was named on 30 of the 31 ballots and received 14 first-place selections from the NHL’s general managers voting on this award.

Tampa Bay Lightning goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy, who was nominated for the award for four consecutive seasons and won the Vezina in 2019, finished second, just 10 points behind Fleury. Colorado Avalanche goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer came in third.

“Having a good team in front of me has always helped,” said Fleury, who shared the Jennings Trophy with Robin Lehner after Vegas scored the fewest goals in the regular season. “But I just love the game. Have a lot of passion. I’m lucky to do what I love to do.”

New York Rangers defender Adam Fox captured the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defender, finishing ahead of Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who was nominated for the fifth year in a row. Fox was named on 99 of the 100 ballots, including 40 first-place selections. Makar was the first choice of 31 voters.

Fox is the second defenseman in NHL history to win the Norris in his first or second NHL season, after Orr won for the Boston Bruins in 1967-68. This was Fox’s second NHL season, both with the Rangers. The 23-year-old Fox was first among defenders in assists (42) and second in points (47).

Minnesota Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov defeated Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson and Carolina goalkeeper Alex Nedeljkovic for rookie of the year honors. The Minnesota winger had 51 points in 55 games, including 27 goals.

There was a bit of controversy surrounding his candidacy as some played in the Russian Kontinental Hockey League at his age (24) and six seasons before moving to the NHL. But that was not reflected in the vote: Kaprizov was an almost unanimous winner, receiving 99 out of 100 votes for first place and one second choice. He achieved the highest percentage of first-place votes in the Calder ballot since 1992-93, when Winnipeg Jets forward Teemu Selanne was the top pick on all 50 ballots.

The NHL announced several awards prior to Tuesday’s broadcast. Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov won the Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward. Carolina Hurricanes defender Jaccob Slavin captured the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for civilized play. Rod Brind’Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes won the Jack Adams Award for Coach of the Year. Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders won the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award for the second consecutive season.

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron won the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, while Nashville Predators goalkeeper Pekka Rinne received the King Clancy Trophy, which best exemplifies leadership skills on and off the ice. Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom was named the winner of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for perseverance and dedication to hockey.

The Professional Hockey Writers Association votes on the Hart, Norris, Calder, Selke and Lady Byng awards. Because the NHL realigned its teams and played only within the four divisions, the PHWA reduced its polling station to 100 members for the 2020-21 season: 20 voters for each division and 20 overall voters.