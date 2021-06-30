Toca Football raises $40 million to fuel its burgeoning chain of giant football and entertainment facilities – TechCrunch





Toca Football, has a nine year old company from Costa Mesa, Ca. which operates 14 sports centers in the US focused on football training, raised $40 million in Series E funding to roughly double the number of facilities now in use and running in the US, and to open a site in the UK that CEO Yoshi Maruyama describes as a “high-themed, gaming experience-based dining and entertainment facility focused on football training.” Maruyama knows a thing or two about building destinations that people flock to. Before joining Toca – founded by the American former soccer player Eddie Lewis (“toca” refers to the first touch of the ball in soccer) — Maruyama was the global head of location-based entertainment for Dreamworks for six years. Prior to that, he spent 14 years as SVP at Universal Parks & Resorts. Indeed, he was brought to Toca in 2019 to transform it from a manufacturing company that sells Major League Soccer teams a ball-throwing machine that Lewis had developed, to the service company it has become. At first glance, the new model seems pretty smart, given the growing popularity of soccer in the US. According to Statista, the number of participants in U.S. high school soccer programs reached an all-time high in the 2018/19 season, with more than 850,000 practicing the sport across the country. But Toca isn’t just built for kids, even if kids — and their parents — are the main customers. According to Maruyama, there are different populations that come to the different centers during the day. In the mornings, the centers offer a curriculum for children up to the age of six to introduce them to football; the afternoons are largely provided with one-on-one football training programs where Toca can use his touch trainer; and in the evenings Toca runs a competition company for both children and adults. Some centers are huge, by the way. Among Toca’s newest locations, for example in Naperville, Illinois, outside of Chicago, it has built a 95,000-square-foot facility with four full-size indoor soccer fields, as well as individual individual training rooms. (Maruyama suggests the company has been able to take advantage of a depressed commercial real estate market in the past year.) No wonder investors see potential as a great opportunity. The latest funding round for Toca comes from past investors WestRiver Group, RNS TOCA Partners and D2 Futbol Investors; they were joined by new investors, including angel investor Jared Smith, the co-founder and former COO of Qualtrics. The company – which plans to expand into Asia as soon as possible (China has been ordered by the country’s leaders to become so) a first-class football superpower by 2050) — has now raised a total of $105 million.

