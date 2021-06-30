Superstar Aaron Paul headlines inauguration of Chinese-American sports competition Sports





International music and fashion icon Aaron Paul, the former lead singer of the famous British pop boy band Worlds Apart plays one of their most successful hits Could it be that I’m falling in love on the podium of the inaugural Chinese-American sports competition. The host committee of this sporting event is led by Mike Liu, CEO of Magic Reflections. This launch party took place in Flushing Chinatown in New York’s Queens, at the aptly named Royal Queen restaurant. The venue was filled with local dignitaries from business, entertainment, politics and of course sports celebrities. If Aaron Paul was the musical headliner, Amy Zhou was the sporting superstar in attendance: a former world judo champion and an Olympic medalist for China. Aaron and Amy also have in common that they both also star in the production of the Dragon Squad movie that will premiere in AMC theaters in Times Square in November.

Headline Artist Aaron Paul Signs Sino-American Sports Game Banner

Photographer: Leong Ying (June 26, 2021) The purpose of this newly formed association: Chinese American Sports Game is to support goodwill sports activities between China and the US. For example, the lack of public golf courses in China drives up costs and sports participation, so it is not surprising that China’s professional golfers are not in the same competitive league as their Western competitors. By enticing Chinese golfers to the US to train and practice on the plethora of golf courses with top-notch trainers, the aim is to boast the quality and quantity of future golfers who will take up the sport in China. It is not intended to be a one-way street, for sports where China excels, such as table tennis, the aim is to help American ping pong players through their interactions with world-class Chinese players and coaches. In the first week of September, the association organizes competition events in the following sports activities: Shooting, Fencing, Martial Arts, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Golf, Table Tennis, Tennis, Football, Volleyball, Badminton, Basketball, 400 and 800m Relay, Tug of War, Group Dance and Cheongsam show.

Demonstration fencing

Photographer: Leong Ying (June 26, 2021) dr. Leong Ying is the creator of our collective global alliance, committed to according to their motto: Achieving greatness through goodness, which is a synergistic fit for the mission objectives of this Chinese-American Sports Game association. He’s a Chinese American himself, so he has a strong vested desire to build a harmonious bridge between his two rooted cultures that he loves so much. He is also the executive producer of Dragon Squad and it was through his friendship with celebrities: Aaron and Amy, that he was able to persuade both of them to star in this film production.

From left to right: Dr. Leong Ying (creator of Our Collective), Mike Liu (founder of Chinese American Sports Game), and British pop star Aaron Paul

Photographer: Leong Ying (June 26, 2021) WATCH Inauguration of Chinese American Sports Game – YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqHauY4GqD0

