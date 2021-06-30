Sports
Trial to determine Denver Broncos property vacated
Two of Pat Bowlen’s daughters claimed he already had Alzheimer’s disease when he set up the trust to choose the team’s next leader.
CENTENNIAL, Colo. The four-week trial to determine future ownership of the Denver Broncos was vacated Tuesday after a joint motion filed by both sides, 9Wants to Know has learned.
It was not immediately clear whether a settlement had been reached or whether it could be a signal that the team could be sold.
Team president Joe Ellis and attorneys for both parties all responded to questions from 9NEWS with the same two-word answer: no comment.
All documents in the case have been withheld, meaning they are not publicly available.
Ellis and two others, Rich Slivka and Mary Kelly, are the trust that has governed the team since longtime owner Pat Bowlen stepped down from an active role with the Broncos in 2014 after announcing he had Alzheimer’s disease. He died in 2019.
The trial was set to begin on July 12.
Amie Bowlen Klemmer and Beth Bowlen Wallace Pat Bowlens, two children from his first marriage, argued in court that their father lacked the mental capacity to understand his estate planning documents and was under undue influence to sign them in 2009. It is those documents that established the trust and given it the power to decide the future ownership of the team.
That could have involved naming one of the Bowlens kids as the owner of the team or selling off one of the NFL’s most important franchises and Colorado’s most popular and valuable professional teams.
A ranking earlier this year by Forbes estimated that the Broncos are worth $3.2 billion, making the team the 11th most valuable NFL franchise and, in a tie with the NBA’s Boston Celtics, the 25th most valuable sports franchise anywhere in the world. With an estimated $5.7 billion worth, the Dallas Cowboys ranked first both in the league and among all sports franchises in the world.
The controlling owner has decision-making power and is effectively the public face of the team.
Beth Bowlen Wallace, 50, made it clear in 2018 that she believed she was qualified and ready to take control of the team. However, the trust has repeatedly stated that it supports Brittany Bowlen, 31, and one of Pat Bowlen’s five children with his second wife.
Regardless, Pat Bowlen’s 35 years of ownership was stunningly successful, the team winning just 60 percent of its games, claiming 13 division titles and having seven Super Bowl appearances as losing seasons. All of this was capped off by Super Bowl wins after the 1997, 98, and 15 seasons.
But by the time the last championship season rolled around, Pat Bowlen had stepped back from an active role with the Broncos. Klemmer and Wallace argued in the lawsuit that their father was already suffering from the progressive neurological disease when he signed the trust-creating documents.
In the void left by his illness and death, the battle to map out the team’s future has largely taken place behind the scenes and through carefully worded public statements.
There is substantial and overwhelming evidence that Mr Bowlen lacked the required capacity in 2009, Giovanni Ruscitti, the attorney representing Wallace and Klemmer, said in a statement when the petition was filed on Sept. 13, 2019. As a result, Ms. Klemmer and Ms. Wallace have filed a petition requesting the court to rule on that matter, the related matter or the 2009 trust, the document from which the trustees derived their power and authority, is valid is, and whether Mr. Bowlen is subject to undue influence.
Dan Reilly, the trustees’ attorney, released the following statement after the daughters filed that 2019 petition:
“It is sad and unfortunate that Beth Bowlen Wallace and Amie Bowlen Klemmer have chosen to challenge their father’s plan and attack his personal health. This complaint represents the latest effort in their public campaign to fulfill the wishes of Pat Bowlens to get around.
“The evidence in court will show that Pat Bowlen was fully able to formulate and understand his trust and estate plan when it was drafted in 2009. Ms. Wallace and Klemmer’s current stance on their father’s alleged mental inability in 2009 was not by them or their attorneys until after 2014, when Ms. Wallace was personally told by the trustees that she was unable or qualified to serve as controlling owner.
In addition to their roles as trustees, Ellis is also the Chief Executive Officer and President of Broncos and Slivka is the team’s Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Mary Kelly was previously Pat Bowlens’ personal attorney.
The trial was originally scheduled for September last year but was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Even before the petition was filed, it was clear that there was disagreement within the family and trust about who should be tapped to lead the team.
Beth Bowlen Wallace took the preemptive step to announce via a press release on May 31, 2018 that she was ready to take charge of the team.
My desire is to lead this team with the same passion as my father and help the Broncos become Super Bowl champions again, Wallace said in that release. I have the ambition, experience and drive, and my mentor in running a winning NFL franchise is the best in my father’s business.
The trustees later that day responded with their own statement that read in part: As trustees who respect Pat’s clear wishes, we have thoroughly evaluated Beth’s ability to succeed her father as controlling owner. We have determined that she is not able or qualified at this time.
At the same time, the trustees sent multiple strong signals that Brittany Bowlen is the child they identified to one day replace her father as controlling owner.
Ellis has previously stated that the trust’s succession plan, which includes identifying a new controlling owner, would require unanimous approval from the Bowlen family and without the team being put up for sale.
I’ll stick with that, Ellis said in an interview with 9NEWS in January. If there is no consent from a few people making it difficult to transfer property to another child and that is something they will have to work out. They will have to fix that, we (the administrators) can’t fix that for them. Well, see if they can.
I would like to add from a timeline perspective that the community, the fans, the organization and the beneficiaries of the family deserve a fix at some point. At this time were focused on the trial and well to court. I believe good win but see good and go good from there. Again, I think it’s important for so many different parties that this is worked out sooner rather than later.
Bowlen bought the team in 1984 and ran it until the Broncos and his wife, Annabel, announced in July 2014 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. He stepped away from the team and out of the public spotlight, as he struggled with the disease privately. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on August 3, 2019, less than two months after his death. Klemmer and Wallace attended the ceremony, as did four of the five children Pat had with Annabel, including Brittany.
Reach out to 9Wants to Know researcher Kevin Vaughan with tips on this or any other story: [email protected] or 303-871-1862.
