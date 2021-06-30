3 commits the Tigers a chance to flip

The recruiting battles are intensifying by the day as Auburn Football competes with other powerful programs to secure pledges from the country’s best prospects. While head coach Bryan Harsin and the Tigers saw a large number of visitors in the month of June, the 2022 class still sees light on the commitments and the 2021 roster has yet to be worked on.

In the college football world, just because a prospect makes a verbal commitment doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll attend that school 100 percent or even that their hiring process is open. Many committed prospects will still visit even after their verbal commitment.

A few of Auburn Football’s summer goers were in that same boat, and the Tigers have a chance to take one last step and turn around the stakes of several prospects heading into the fall.

Commit #1 Auburn Football Can Turn: Laterrance Welch, CB

The first flip looming for the Tigers is that of LSU commit Laterrance Welch. The 4-star cornerback is originally from Lafayette, LA, and will be joining the Bayou Bengals in January. However, he has been making visits throughout the summer, despite his LSU promise.

Derek Mason has put Welch high on his list of priorities, and it’s possible his journey to the plains will cause him to rethink his options. Hopefully we’ll see Welch back on campus in the fall and Coach Mason can convince him to stick with the superior Tigers.