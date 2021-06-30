Tennis big-serving Anderson enjoys Wimbledon rematch with Djokovic





(Reuters) – South African Kevin Anderson will hope to exact revenge on Novak Djokovic and end the Serb’s bid for a record-matching 20th Grand Slam when they meet in the second round of Wimbledon on Wednesday. Anderson was outplayed by Djokovic in the title showdown three years ago after spending 11 hours on track in his previous two games. The 35-year-old knows he must produce his best tennis to compete with Djokovic, who is unbeaten at the All England Club since the quarter-finals of 2017. “Of course, in the big moments and on the center courts, he’s been there so many times. He has a lot of confidence and comfort in those situations,” said Anderson. “And of course he’s a fighter. I’ve played some matches with him where it was very close and he’s giving nothing (away). It won’t be easy, but I’m definitely looking forward to the challenge.” Former world number five Anderson saw his ranking drop to 102 after struggling with injuries in recent years, including two knee surgeries between September 2019 and February 2020. Failing to impress in the warm-up events on the lawn in Nottingham and Eastbourne, Anderson was relieved to find some rhythm in his first round four-set win at Wimbledon over Chilean youngster Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera. Although Djokovic has lost just three of his 31 games this season, the right-handed South African will leave the Center Court with renewed confidence. “I think in the end (it’s about) approaching it like a new tennis match. Just focus on what you can do, what you can control,” Anderson added. After surviving an opening round wobble, two-time champion Andy Murray takes on Germany’s Oscar Otte, who needed a fifth-set tiebreak to defeat fellow qualifier Arthur Rinderknech. In the women’s draw, Belarus’ second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka resumes her bid for a first Grand Slam title against local hopeful Katie Boulter. Our Jabeur from Tunisia, who this month became the first Arab woman to lift a WTA trophy in Birmingham, faces an early test of her credentials on the grass court against 41-year-old five-time champion Venus Williams. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)

