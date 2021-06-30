Two Irish Stars Invited to Team USA’s World Junior Summer Showcase





The following press release comes from: Athletics Notre Dame: NOTRE DAME, Ind. Notre Dame hockey players Landon Slaggert and Sasha Pastujov have been invited to Team USA 2021 World Junior Summer Showcase, USA Hockey announced on Monday (June 28). The showcase is scheduled for July 24-31 at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan and will serve as an evaluation for athletes seeking to make their respective national teams for the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship December 26, 2021 to and January 5, 2022 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta. With Team USA split into two teams and Finland and Sweden also participating, the Showcase will feature 11 games over eight days. Slaggert, who will play his second season in 2021-2022, and Pastujov, who will join the Irish for his first season, are two of the 24 forwards invited to the event. Last season, Slaggert was part of a Team USA team that claimed the gold medal at the IIHF World Junior Championship (January 6) and he became the seventh Fighting Irish player to medal at the prestigious event. He is one of five returning players invited to this summer event. // USA Hockeys complete roster //

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/notre-dame-hockey-two-irish-023048155.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos