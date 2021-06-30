Schwarber starts with a bang, Hand hangs late (updated)

It’s not quite comparable to Dodger Stadium, but Nationals Park usually takes a few innings to fill most nights. Such is life in this traffic-ridden city we call home.

If you have a ticket to watch the local nine, you may want to start spending some extra travel time to make sure you’re in your seat well before the first pitch of the bottom of the first. Because if you’re not there, chances are you’re going to miss out on something memorable from the hottest powerhitter in the world.

Kyle Schwarber wastes no time setting up his nightly fireworks display, and tonight he made anyone who came late to regret it when he launched Rich Hill’s first-ever pitch from the gable of the third deck for his 16th homer in 18 games, seven of they deduce the first.

Not that what happened next – Juan Soto’s first home run in DC this season, Victor Robles’ first home run in any park this season, Joe Ross’ solid start and the injury-depleted bullpen’s finish in a 4-3 win over the Rays – was also not entertaining for the 17,117 crowd.

But let’s be honest. Schwarber has, is and will be the story as long as this historic run continues. As it did tonight for a club that has now won 13 of the last 16 and went above .500 for the first time since opening day victory.

“Like I said yesterday, I’ve never seen anything like it before,” manager Davey Martinez said during his post-game Zoom session with reporters. “Again, I just hope he lasts.”

Schwarber has been the talking point of the baseball world for over two weeks, and the attention and accolades only grow with each passing day. They will grow even more after his last show of strength, which came on the very first swing he took in this game.

Schwarber leaped over Hill’s 83 mph sinker into the zone—not exactly a difficult throw to hit—Schwarber launched the ball into right field and clattered it off the gable of the third deck, some 120 yards away. He circled the bases for the 25th time this season, including 12 notable in his last 10 games. (Only Albert Belle, for Cleveland in 1995, has ever matched that 10-game barrage.)

“Just punch in your pitch and don’t try to hit a homer,” Schwarber said of his mindset for the first pitch he sees in a game. “That is the most important. I caught myself attempting to do that, swinging and missing a fastball from the first pitch that could have been hit. You find yourself trying to do too much with the field. So it’s just like being in a 1-1 count or a 2-1 count, whatever it is, taking the same swing and sharpening your throw.”

As exciting as the last Schwarbomb was, there’s a good thing about making the two home runs that followed by Soto and Robles more important to the Nationals as a whole. Every young star had been through a severe homer drought, and they all needed tonight’s blast.

Soto’s two-run shot came moments after Schwarber in the first inning, a frozen rope into the rightfield bullpen for just his ninth homer of the season and unbelievably his first at Nationals Park in 2021.

“I think Soto’s ball went out at about 118-119 mph,” Martinez said. “That ball was busted. It was good to watch him get to the pull side, pick up the ball and hit hard.”

Robles’ leadoff punch in the second also came on Hill’s first delivery, which ended up in the visitors’ bullpen. Forgive the young centerfielder if he needed a reminder of how to circle the bases, as he hadn’t had a chance to do it this season.

“To be honest, you go out and try not to think about it,” Robles said through interpreter Octavio Martinez of his homeless streak that lasted nearly three months. “But it’s clear from day to day it’s hard not to focus and kind of keep it in your head. Luckily I was able to do it today, and I sighed with relief.”

So it was that three of the nationals’ first eight batters homered on Hill. And yet, in a pattern not unknown here this year, they did nothing else against the opponent for the rest of the night. The 41-year old Hill would retire 13 of the last 15 batters he faced, keeping the game within striking distance for his teammates.

Ross prevented the Rays from coming back all the way with a very effective start that opened with four outs and then put in one run each that passed the plate in the fifth (on Brandon Lowe’s homer) and sixth (on Austin Meadows and Kevin doubles). Kiermaier).

And because he was so efficient (76 pitches in six innings), Ross got a chance to retake the mound for the seventh. He walked a first, but then eliminated dangerous pinch-hitter Randy Arozarena with a slider to end his evening on a high note.

“I think you just have to settle in and find a groove,” said Ross, who finished June with a 1.95 ERA. “I’ve been able to be more efficient and pitch longer in the games.”

Sam Clay would finish seventh, beating the Rays’ attempt to gain the pack advantage by squeezing for both their No. 1 and No. 2 hitters with a pair of groundouts. Now it was time for the rest of this merged bullpen to try and finish it.

With Tanner Rainey participate Daniel Hudson, Kyle Finnegan and Will Harris on the injured list earlier today, Martinez’s reliable options for the late innings are scarce. Tonight he gave Austin Votho the opportunity to pitch the eighth, and the converted starter delivered a 1-2-3 inning on 13 pitches.

That could be one reason to believe that Voth would return for the ninth. But instead it was Brad Hand, who threw 10 pitches on Sunday and another 25 on a save with five outs on Monday, hitting for the last three outs. And though the lefty handed a leadoff homer to Mike Zunino from the left field foul post, he got the job done afterward, noting his 18th save in 20 tries and taking another win for the resurgent Nationals.

“I had a talk with him (pregame) and he said he was good,” Martinez said of his workhorse closer. “The conversation was: it won’t be until the ninth inning, save situation. You’re not going to pitch until the ninth inning today to get three outs. It worked out perfectly.”