A four-year cycle gives the WTC the right authority

The Kiwis have shown that you don’t have to be overly aggressive, insensitive or abusive to win cricket matches



In boxing it is said that the big man will always beat the little man. Fortunately, that’s not true of all sports (actually, that’s not even true of boxing, but that’s an easy belief), or a small country with limited resources where cricket isn’t even the main sport, wouldn’t be the world champion in Test cricket.

India, 11 times larger in area than New Zealand, with a GDP 13 times larger (World Bank figures, 2019) and a population 260 times more, also has the richest cricket board in the world and a larger pool to play from. select. The World Test Championship (WTC) was a reminder that whatever your strengths off the pitch, only 11 players can play, and New Zealand’s 11 were better than India’s on those rainy days.

tough but fair

Australians like to think of themselves as a team that plays hard but fair; however, recent events have shown that to be only half true. It’s New Zealand that plays that way, their honesty including a cover of decency that often confuses opponents who are forced to behave more decently towards them than towards other teams. That is often the way. The better behaved, make their opponents behave better too.

Several years after New Zealand formally decided they would not sled their opponents, then Australia coach Darren Lehmann said his team should adopt such a policy. It didn’t last long (if it ever started), but it was an interesting development. During the 2015 World Cup final, Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin sled New Zealand because, he said, they made him uncomfortable with their nice demeanor in the tournament.

In recent years, New Zealand has shown that you don’t have to be overly aggressive, insensitive or abusive to win cricket matches. This attitude has made them the second favorite side of the world, and the neutral favorite. They have set such high standards that if a fielder coughs out of turn, it can be interpreted as bad behavior!

But politeness and courtesy are only one aspect of their game, and that alone is no guarantee of winning matches. For that you need a team that has the talent and the toughness. Kane Williamson is a great example of taking the fight to the enemy. You can be tough without being rude, an important lesson for India, which may have been the superior side even in English conditions, but looked like a team that relied too much on one or two players.

However, the result was important. If one of the goals of the WTC was to attract new fans to the best version of the game, a draw might have turned many off. Fans are increasingly acting in black and white, or-and-or, and when two teams competing over five days (six, in this case because of the rain) tie up, it can be both confusing and distant. It didn’t matter who won, as long as only one team did; even if for a long time it seemed like neither team would.

Has the WTC worked? The pandemic meant last-minute rule changes. The percentage of points was taken into account, not the total number of points, a calculation that will remain valid for the next cycle ending in 2023. That we finally had a championship with all its flaws, the lack of enthusiasm since the first one suggested in the 1990s, his criticism, even as it progressed, must count as some sort of success.

Change in format

Virat Kohli thinks the final should be a series of three tests, and there’s something to be said for that, even if it means loosening the tight calendar a bit. Teams in battle may have to set aside several weeks, not knowing if they will make it to the final. This year, for example, Australia was in the running until they lost four points because they were two overs short in the Boxing Day Test against India and also missed a tour of South Africa.

There is a call to include all 12 Test playing countries, dividing them into groups with maybe promotions and delegations. This does not affect bilateral series which are decided by the respective boards anyway.

A four-year cycle gives teams more breathing space and the right authority. The two-year cycle is fine for T20, but Test Cricket deserves a longer trajectory, consistent with the nature of the format.

To be fair, the artificial world around sports has distorted the long-awaited innovation of crickets during the pandemic. Many of the expected certainties wavered in this uncertain world.

The greatest success of the WTC, other than New Zealand’s triumph, was that it was played to the end and a champion side emerged. In the next cycle we will get a better understanding when all the elements are in place.