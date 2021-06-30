Rising tennis star and coach aim for growth in sports in Selma

Posted:

George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A budding young tennis star—and a coach determined to inspire—starts making some racket in Selma.

Anna Brech is a rising star on Morgan Academy’s state championship tennis team, which lost just one game all season – as a freshman.

“It makes me proud to see what I’ve done,” Brech said.

“But it also makes me want to work even harder to make it 100 percent.”

Brech has been training with Coach Nesbert Vaval for about a year now. Vaval says she is a natural.

“She just sucks it in. I’ve never seen anyone suck at tennis so quickly. And she can apply it,” says Vaval.

“I go and watch her play and she remembers from that lesson and just does it on the recall.”

Vaval says along with teaching tennis skills — he uses the game and his Christian faith to teach life lessons — such as the value of hard work and how to be comfortable in your own skin.

“You have to feel good in your game. And the more we get familiar with our game, the better it goes. We will go through adversity. We will have a hard time, but in the end you can’t give up.”

Vaval says he is on a mission to inspire more young people around Selma to take up the sport.

Anna’s younger sister Sarah – has already done that. She’s only in 7th grade – and the baby got the hand back.

“It’s just fun. Like getting athletic and just running around and having fun,” she said.

Vaval says tennis can offer kids another way — to escape some of the pitfalls and pitfalls — that can destroy a life.

Anyone wishing to take lessons can call Coach Nesbert Vaval at (786) 202-4925.