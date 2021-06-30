Sports
Detroit High School Sports Awards 2021: Hockey Honorees
Southeastern Michigan’s top high school student athletes are recognized in the Free Press and will be the stars of an upcoming show.
TheDetroit High School Sports Awards 2021honors the top competitors in the Detroit metro. Despite the coronavirus interrupting or postponing meetings and games, local teens in nearly a dozen sports were named after the area team one of six in the state. This one young stars are recognized in a June 30 show 30, where the winners advance to the national show, and stand a chance to be named Player of the Year in their sport.
[Order Mick McCabe’s new high school sports book! Here’s how to do it]
The hockey players are known. You can discover the finalists and winners on June 30:
Alec Hamady
Birmingham Brother Rice, senior striker
Hamady was voted MVP of the Division2 state finals after leading his team to the state championship. The team captain finished the season with eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points.
Nick Justice
Livonia Stevenson, Senior Defender
Justice is a high-end defender offered for next season by the El Paso Rhinos of the North American Hockey League. He has scored one goal and 10 assists in 11 games this season. His high school GPA exceeds 4.0.
Lucas Krol
Birmingham Detroit Country Day, senior striker
Krol scored 12 goals with 12 assists in a short 2021 season, which ended by winning the Division 2 state championship, his second title. Krol played all four years of high school at varsity and signed a letter of intent with Drayton Valley Thunder in the Alberta Junior Hockey League.
MORE TEAMS:
Meet our girls soccer honorees
Meet our girls bowling honorees
Meet our girls swimming honorees
Meet our girls cross country honorees
Adam Pietila
Hartland, senior striker
A competitor’s coach said Pietila was a bulldog who had a fishing touch around the net; dangerous to play against. He finished with 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 points in 17 games played. The NAHL’s Bismarck Bobcat tender led his team to a regional title.
[ The Free Press has started anew digital subscriptionmodel. Here’s how you cangain access to our most exclusivecontent.]
Billy Shields
Novi Detroit Catholic Central, senior striker
Shields played in 19 games and led his team to the Division 1 state title, with a season total of six goals and 15 assists for 21 points. A member of the All-Michigan Interscholastic Hockey League team, he is described by those who have seen him this year as a game over the ice and the bigger the game, the better he played.
Leyton Stenman
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook, Senior Defender
Stenman was described by some coaches as the best player this season as he led his team to the Division3 title. He was voted the MVP of the MIHL and MHSAA state finals all-tournament team with five goals and 11 assists from the defensive position in 21 games. Stenman is tendered with Aberdeen in the NAHL.
Follow the free press Facebook and Twitter for more news.
Your subscription makes this kind of work possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.
Sources
2/ https://www.freep.com/story/sports/high-school/2021/06/30/detroit-high-school-sports-awards-2021-hockey/5363593001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]