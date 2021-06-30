‘Strict’ rules at training camp in Japan, but excitement mounts as Singapore table tennis team countdown to Olympics

SINGAPORE: Despite the “strict” rules associated with training and living in a COVID-19-enforced bubble, excitement is mounting as Singapore’s table tennis team began their centralized training in Japan on Tuesday (June 29), with the Olympic Play less than a month away.

A delegation from Singapore, including Lin Ye, as well as sparring partners and coaches, arrived in Japan on Sunday, before making contact with Osaka-based Feng Tianwei at the team’s centralized training camp in Shimada City in Shizuoka prefecture.

Players Yu Mengyu and Clarence Chew will join the rest in the coming days.

Lin, Yu and Feng will represent Singapore in the women’s team event, while Feng and Yu will perform in the women’s singles. Chew will be the sole representative in men’s singles.

Lin and Chew will make their Olympic debut, while this will be the fourth Games of Fengs and the second in which Yu will be present.

Games debutant Lin said the team and staff are not allowed to go out alone outside of training. Instead, they are limited to their hotel rooms and training venue.

In addition, the temperature is taken daily, along with daily COVID-19 testing.

“The rules here are very strict. We can only travel in a bubble and have limited access to third parties,” she said.

“It is not easy, but we understand that it is important to stick to the COVID-19 measures.”

Lin called Shimada City a “great host” and said she appreciates the hospitality of the people.

“In Japan we have world class sparring partners with different playing styles and it is also very important to acclimate to the weather and humidity,” she added.

“We are excited and counting down the days until the Tokyo Olympics.”

Eddy Tay, senior manager of the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) for high performance, noted that training in Japan will be important for the team as it ramps up preparations.



Team Singapore training facilities in Shimada City, Japan. (Photo: Shimada City)

This level of education is important because we don’t have many world-class players in Singapore. So when we come here, we have access to all of this,” he explained.

“Well, we also have a few friendlies with players as sparring partners before we leave for the Tokyo Olympics.

In the previous edition of the Games, Singapore’s female paddlers finished without a medal, the first time they did so at three Olympic Games.

Feng finished fourth in the women’s singles in Rio, while the women’s team that included Feng, Yuand Zhou Yihan, narrowly missed a medal after defeating Japan in the bronze medal match.

“The time to train is so precious with less than a month to go,” said Feng. “Of course we want to win a medal, but there will be many obstacles, we will do our best.”

The Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled to start in July last year, have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional reporting: Michiyo Ichida

