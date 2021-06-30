Los Angeles Dodgers Trevor Bauer Faces Assault Allegations





Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer faces allegations of assault by a woman as a result of a sexual encounter earlier this year. Pasadena, California, police said they are investigating the alleged attack, which they say took place around mid-May. The case could be handed over to the prosecutor’s office on Wednesday, a source told ESPN, after which a decision would be made on whether to proceed. The woman was given a restraining order in LA County Superior Court against Bauer, according to her attorney, Marc Garelick, who claimed in a statement that his client was “in severe physical and emotional pain” as a result of a “recent assault” by Bauer. Garelick released a statement Tuesday in which he wrote: “Our aim is to prevent Mr Bauer from contacting our client in any way. We expect criminal action to be taken against Mr Bauer and we hope that the law enforcement will accept our client’s allegations and take the matter seriously.” Bauer’s agent, Jon Fetterolf, has issued a lengthy statement to ESPN denying any wrongdoing on behalf of his client. In the statement, Fetterolf described the relationship as “consensual” and called the woman’s accusations “baseless” and “defamatory”. ESPN chose not to name the woman, although Garelick and Fetterolf have used her name in their statements. “Mr. Bauer had a brief, fully consensual sexual relationship initiated by… [the woman] from April 2021,” Fetterolf said in the statement. “We have reports showing: [the woman] repeatedly asking for “rough” sexual encounters with requests to be “choked” and slapped in the face. In both of their encounters [the woman] drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer’s home in Pasadena, California, where she further dictated what she wanted from him sexually and he did as he was asked.” According to Fetterolf, Bauer and the woman had two encounters and she continued to message him with “friendly and flirtatious teasing”. But after their second meeting, Fetterolf said, the woman shared photos of herself and indicated to Bauer that she had “seek medical help for a concussion.” Bauer responded with “concern and confusion,” Fetterolf said, and the woman was “neither angry nor accusing.” “Mr. Bauer and [the woman] have not corresponded for over a month and have not seen each other for more than six weeks,” Fetterolf said in his statement. “Her basis for filing a protection order is non-existent, fraudulent and deliberately leaves out important facts, information and her own relevant communication absent. All allegations that the couple’s meetings were not 100% consensual are unfounded, defamatory and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law.” Major League Baseball has been notified of the allegations against Bauer and will investigate the matter, a source said. In a statement, the Dodgers said they “were notified of the allegations against Trevor Bauer late this afternoon and have immediately contacted Major League Baseball, which will handle the case. The Dodgers take all allegations of this nature very seriously, but will have no further comment at this time.” Bauer, winner of the 2020 National League Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds, signed a $102 million three-year contract with two player options with the Dodgers in February.

