TOCA Football raises $40 million for new training venue

Former professional soccer player Eddie Lewis started TOCA Football to help teams improve their game through training, but has big plans to turn the company into a sports entertainment team. This summer, TOCA Football will open a football themed entertainment and dining venue in London designed to recreate how Top Golf shaped golf for a wide audience. The sprawling 30,000-square-foot venue offers cocktails alongside soccer-inspired immersive games, where groups can fend off zombies appearing on a 6-foot projector by kicking balls. The move pushes the Costa Mesa training company, which already has 14 indoor football training centers hosting youth and adult competitions, deeper into the entertainment space. “We see ourselves as sports slash entertainment,” said TOCA CEO Yoshi Maruyama, a former executive at DreamWorks, where he led their global location-based entertainment efforts. The company announced a $40 million Series E raise on Tuesday that will help fuel those ambitions. The increase brings total funding to more than $105 million. The funding round was led by returning investors WestRiver Group, RNS TOCA Partners LLC and D2 Futbol Investors, and a slew of new investors including Qualtrics co-founder Jared Smith. Thanks to TOCA Football Maruyama said the company plans to double their footprint in the coming year, eventually establishing 300 training locations in North America and more than 100 so-called “TOCA Social” locations, such as the one opening in London around the world. . The co-chair of TOCA is Erik Anderson, executive chairman of Top Golf. “We plan to be ubiquitous, we plan to be ubiquitous in virtually every market in North America,” he said. “We will be known as the de facto training center for football in North America.” Founded in 2014, TOCA provides football players of all levels with technology-enabled training, including tools that measure the speed and velocity of their kicks and machines that mimic in-game conditions. The technology is based on techniques that Lewis devised in college, and he writes that it helped him succeed during his 14-year professional career. US Women’s National Team trains with TOCA technology and two-time Olympic gold medalist Abby Wambach Joined TOCA raad Board of Directors in 2020 Lewis added. “What we’ve done is basically distilled all the key technical elements of the game and created an environment where you can train all those different elements,” he said. Related articles on the internet

