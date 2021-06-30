Cubs David Ross says all the team needs is a reset, but is he right?

MILWAUKEE The faltering Cubs took to the field on Tuesday with star shortstop Javy Baez joined by Eric Sogard at third base, Sergio Alcantara at second base and Patrick Wisdom at first. There is a word for such an infield, and it is: Who?

What kind of team are the Cubs when Anthony Rizzo is out with a bad back, Kris Bryant is out with a sore side, Willson Contreras is catching with a sore gloved hand, the Injured List Hotel is already overbooked and the losses are multiplying as cups in a beer hose?

Not a good one, that’s for sure.

But are they bad? Is the text already on the wall? Do they weather a storm, or are they a motley crew of hopelessness?

It’s too early for such questions, manager David Ross would say. The season only reaches its numerical midpoint on Wednesday, Game No. 81 against the leading Brewers.

We played the harder part of our schedule [or] sit at the back of that now, Ross said. So I think, you know, in theory the second half is a little easier. I take it with a grain of salt. Recording is what it is.

Are we playing good baseball? Do we feel like we have a chance to do real damage overnight? I think I’ve played in a lot of baseball games. I think we know where our strengths and weaknesses are, and we tried to improve on all those things. Were only half way.

I’m more likely to hit the panic button, although I should perhaps know better. In 2015, the Cubs were only 44-37 after 81 games, but then they went 53-28. In 2017, the Cubs were 40-41 after 81 games and 52-29 the rest of the way.

Halfway through the 2017 team was an absolute mess. Bryant had just been helped off the field with a sprained ankle and joined Kyle Hendricks, Jason Heyward and Ben Zobrist on the injured list. Kyle Schwarber was at Triple-A Iowa after a relegation. Miguel Montero had been sent away. Addison Russell had allegations of domestic violence surrounding him. Then-team president Theo Epstein questioned the team edge. It was rumored that manager Joe Maddon was not doing enough to lock up his team.

When Jon Lester gave up 10 runs in the first inning against the Pirates in Game 81, I was convinced the 2017 Cubs weren’t going anywhere. And that team still had all the basics in the starting rotation, mainly Lester and Jake Arrieta who are not to be confused with the Arrieta who will get the ball here in Game 81 on Wednesday.

Ross says these Cubs are good at resetting whatever comes their way. Maybe a reset in the second half is all they really need. It’s a better strategy than panicking, I’ll give that to the man.

Just sayin

Meanwhile, how serious is MLB about this tacky business? So serious that umpires checked Sogards’ gauntlet on Monday after the infielder came in to make the final out of the Brewers 10-run eighth inning. Talk about overly unofficial folly.

On the other hand, it probably wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world if someone checked Sogard’s bat for traces of big-class combat effectiveness.

In a beautiful development, White Sox midfielder Luis Robert is medically cleared to increase his level of baseball activity at the Arizona team complex. Just two months shy with the dazzling Robert in the lineup would beat zero months with him in the lineup.

Now, if only the Sox can get… Yermin Mercedes he hit under .200 since April to raise his level of baseball activity.

Who is stronger than the Sox first baseman? Jose Abreuc? Two days after being hit in the knee with a fastball, Abreu was in the line-up against the Twins on Tuesday-evening. But first he had to pass a head coach test James Kruk and manager Tony LaRussa.

It really came down to [whether] he could run without a limp, La Russa said.

Let’s face it, the big guy can’t really run, limp or not limp. It just adds to its charm.